MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Point Lower Amid Unease Over Global Growth

02/07/2019 | 07:04am EST

By William Watts, MarketWatch

Stock-index futures fell Thursday, pointing to a lower start for Wall Street, amid unease over global growth prospects, and as investors continue to sift through a steady stream of corporate earnings.

What are major indexes doing?

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 139 points, or 0.6%, to 25,188, while S&P 500 futures were off 15.9 points, or 0.6%, to 2,713.50. Nasdaq-100 futures were off 43 points, or 0.6%, at 6,953.

The S&P 500 on Wednesday declined 6.09 points, or 0.2%, to end at 2,731.61, breaking a five-day run of gains. The Dow fell 21.22 points, or 0.1%, to end at 25,390.30, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 26.80 points, or 0.4%, to close at 7,375.28.

What's driving the market?

Analysts said concerns about global growth were underlined by a round of weak data out of Europe, including a 0.4% fall in December German industrial production that underlined concerns about growth in the eurozone's largest economy. Also, the European Commission cut its growth forecast for the shared currency bloc.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in a town hall appearance Wednesday night, said his goal was for the central bank to earn the public's trust . The comments came as the Fed chief faced criticism for his dinner on Monday with President Donald Trump, which some said gave the appearance of White House influence over policy as it came soon after the central bank unexpectedly shifted to a more dovish stance.

What shares are in focus?

In deal news, SunTrust Banks and BB&T Corp. (BB.T) announced they will combine in an all-stock merger of equals valued at around $66 billion, creating the sixth-largest U.S. bank based on assets and deposits. SunTrust shares rose 5.6% in premarket dealings, while BB&T shares rose 0.4%.

What are analysts saying?

"U.S. futures are trading lower, picking up the momentum where they left off yesterday. For the S&P 500 index, there were 288 stocks which moved lower and 213 stocks which moved up- the battle was won by the bears," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets FX, in a note. "Although, the volume was once again not impressive at all. The 200-day moving average is really putting the ceiling for the bulls and it appears that the bulls are losing ground," though stocks are up robustly so far in 2019.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKBERRY LTD 0.09% 10.97 Delayed Quote.12.87%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 25390.3 Delayed Quote.8.84%
NASDAQ 100 -0.37% 6997.6223 Delayed Quote.10.96%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.36% 7375.2813 Delayed Quote.11.56%
S&P 500 -0.22% 2731.61 Delayed Quote.9.21%
SUNTRUST BANKS -0.68% 58.74 Delayed Quote.16.46%
