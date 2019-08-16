MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Rise Over 200 Points As Bond Yields Rebound

By William Watts, MarketWatch

Deere shares under pressure after earnings miss

Stock-index futures pointed higher Friday, but Wall Street was still on track for weekly losses, as U.S. Treasury yields rebound from multi-year lows and investors continue to track U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 255 points, or 1%, at 25,830, while S&P 500 futures were up 29.4 points, or 1%, at 2,878. Nasdaq-100 futures gained 99 points, or 1.3%, to 7,595.25.

"Market players offloaded riskier assets like a hot potato and rushed to perceived safe havens like bonds and gold as trade tensions and global growth fears promoted risk aversion" earlier this week, said Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, in a note. "Although Treasury yields are climbing away from record lows on Friday as some tranquility returns to markets, the movements in the bond markets are poised to remain on investors radars in the week ahead."

A brief inversion Wednesday of the main measure of the yield curve, with the 10-year yield dipping below the 2-year, was blamed for sparking a stock-market rout. An overall decline in yields, tied in part to a global flight to safety amid economic worries, also added to the gloom, analysts said. On Friday, the 10-year yield was up 2.6 basis points at 1.558%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.

Stocks seesawed between gains and losses to end mostly higher Thursday, taking back a portion of Wednesday's selloff. The Dow on Thursday rose 99.97 points, or 0.4%, to end at 25,579.39, while the S&P 500 rose 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,847.60. The Nasdaq Composite bucked the trend, ending at 7,766.62, a decline of 7.32 points, or 0.1%.

Through Thursday, the S&P 500 was holding a 2.4% loss for the week, while the Dow was off 2.7% and the Nasdaq was down 2.7%.

Some analysts also tied support to stimulus hopes. China's state planner said it would introduce a plan to support disposable income this year and in 2020 in an effort to boost consumption, Reuters reported (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-europe-stocks/china-stimulus-hopes-chip-stocks-push-european-shares-higher-idUSKCN1V60L0).

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he expected the U.S.-China trade dispute to be short and that September talks were still scheduled to go ahead despite rising tensions. China on Thursday said it was prepared to unspecified steps in response to Trump's decision earlier this month to impose additional tariffs on imports of Chinese goods beginning Sept. 1.

Shares of farm-equipment maker Deere & Co.(DE) were off 3.6% in premarket after it topped expectations for revenues, but fell short on earnings.

The economic calendar features data on July housing starts and building permits at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Economists polled by MarketWatch forecast starts to come in at a 1.25 million annual pace, off slightly from 1.253 million in June. Permits are seen at a 1.287 million pace versus 1.22 million.

An August consumer sentiment reading is due at 10 a.m.