MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Futures Sink More Than 300 Points To Kick Of 2019 As Asian Markets Tumble

By Mark DeCambre and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes were set to sink to kick off the first session of 2019, with the downbeat start attributed to a negative reaction in Asian markets to signs of economic weakness in China.

Major markets were closed on Tuesday for the New Year holiday.

How are benchmarks trading?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 273 points, or 1.2%, at 22,939, those for the S&P 500 index declined by 28.2 points, or 1.1%, at 2,468, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell 111 points, or 1.7%, at 6,223.

On Monday, the Dow rose 265.06 points, or 1.2%, to 23,327.46, while the S&P 500 gained 21.11 points, or 0.9%, to 2,506.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 50.76 points, or 0.8%, to 6,635.28.

The Dow ended the year down 5.6%, the S&P 500 closed 6.2% lower, while the Nasdaq booked a 3.9% loss, according to FactSet data.

The past year marked the first time since 1978 that the Dow finished with an annual loss after rising in the first three quarters, and the first for the S&P 500 since 1948. For Nasdaq, it was only the second time in its history it failed to defend January-to-September gains through the end of the year, the last time being 1987, according to the Dow Jones Market Data group.

What's driving the market?

Investors kicked off the new year with fresh angst, driven by worries over the health of the world's second-largest economy, China, which has fueled an aversion to assets perceived as risky.

Beijing's official read of manufacturing for December , released Wednesday, showed a more severe drop than one issued earlier, reflecting a fall to the weakest level since February 2016.

The Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.7 in December. A reading below 50 signals weakening conditions and would mark the weakest reading since 2017. Official figures suggest the sector is contracting for the first time in 2 1/2 years.

The data comes amid heightened concerns about a global economic slowdown that could spill over into the U.S.

The economic softness also comes as investors are concerned about a protracted tariff dispute between Beijing and Washington, which analysts have said could aggravate a retrenchment in both economies.

Market participants also are watching a partial U.S. government shutdown that is nearing its second week, with President Donald Trump inviting top lawmakers (https://www.politico.com/story/2019/01/01/government-shutdown-update-trump-congress-1077368) to sit down Wednesday afternoon and discuss reopening the government by resolving a dispute over funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

What were analysts saying?

"Risk Sentiment remained supported during the last day of the year, boosted by Trump's remarks over the weekend. However, markets started 2019 on a defensive note after China's Caixin manufacturing PMI for December slipped into contractionary territory for the first time since May 2017, reviving fears over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy," wrote Charalambos Pissouros, senior market analyst at JFD Brokers, in a Wednesday research note.

What data are ahead?

At 9:45 Eastern Time, IHS Markit will release its final reading of its U.S. Purchasing Manager's Index for the month of December, with expectations that it will remain steady at 53.9, according to FactSet.

What stocks are in focus?

NetflixInc. (NFLX) shares are down 2.1% in premarket trade, after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts cut their price target on the streaming firm from $410 to $355.

How were other markets performing?

Asian markets closed sharply lower on Wednesday, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index leading the way with a 2.8% decline to 25,130.35, while the Shanghai Composite fell 1 .2% to 2,466.25.29.

In Europe, equities have also traded lower, with the Stoxx Europe 600 falling 0.6%.

Oil futures are falling Wednesday, with West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery down 1% to $45 per barrel, while the U.S. dollar edged up 0.2% and the price of gold rose 0.5%.