MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Industrials Limp Lower As Shares Of Walgreens Sink

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

Dow Inc. makes debut among components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average

U.S. stocks were mostly lower Tuesday afternoon, with investors on the sidelines a day after a rally inspired by upbeat manufacturing data out of China and the U.S.

What are major indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 114 points, or 0.4%, to 26,145, weighed down in large part by a weak earnings report from Walgreens Boots Alliance. The S&P 500 index edged down about 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,864, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose roughly 4 points, or 0.1%, to 7,832.

What's driving the market?

Investors appeared to be taking a breather after a Monday rally that saw the Dow rally 301 points, or 1.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the Nasdaqgained 1.2%. Stocks got off to a strong start after a purchasing index reading for China pointed to the first expansion in activity in the country's manufacturing sector in four months, which was followed by a stronger-than-expected reading for the Institute for Supply Management's U.S. manufacturing index.

Data out Tuesday on durable-goods orders, however, could be helping temper optimism, after the Commerce Department said they fell 1.6% in the month of February , while a key gauge of business investment also fell by 0.1%, the third decline in four months.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the Treasury market. A closely watched measure of the yield curve -- the spread between the yield on the 10-year Treasury note and the 3-month Treasury bill -- turned negative, or inverted, on March 22. Such an inversion is viewed as a reliable warning of a potential recession a year or more in the future.

A subsequent retreat by Treasurys, however, has seen yields at the long end rise in recent sessions, moving the curve out of inversion. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

What shares are in focus?

Shares of Walgreens were off 12.1% after the drugstore chain reported second-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations, while cutting its full-year outlook.

Shares of rival CVS Healthappeared to fall in sympathy, moving down 3% Tuesday.

Lamb Weston Holdings stock rose 0.1%, after the frozen-potato company third-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance.

Shares of Teslacould be in focus Tuesday, as investors await data due this week on how many cars it built and sold for the most recent quarter. Shares fell 1.2% Tuesday, after rising 3.3% Monday.

Shares of Delta Air Lines rose 6.5%, after the company reported its operating performance for the month of March while announcing the renewal of its 11-year credit card pact with American Express. The stock is on pace for its largest one-day percent increase in more than four years.

GameStop Corpcould be in focus, as investors await the company's fourth-quarter results, due after the market closes. Shares in the videogame retailer were down 1.2% Tuesday morning, and have declined 18.9% year-to-date.

Shares of material-sciences company Dow Inc. (DOW) made their publicly traded debut (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1666700/000119312519095042/d725044d8k.htm) on the Dow industrials after the company was spun off from Dow-component DowDuPont. Shares were up 4.6% in early Tuesday trade.

What are analysts saying?

Recent economic data suggest that "economic growth will continue to be relatively positive, while corporate margins remain high," Daryl Deke, chief executive officer of New Market Wealth Management told MarketWatch. At the same time, investors may be wary of putting too much faith in the stock market continuing to grind higher, given that "valuations are a bit stretched," he said.

"Traders are growing increasingly optimistic that the world's two largest economies are starting to stabilize, amid better recent data prints. Yields on 10-year bonds have now gained considerably since their inversion just a week or so go," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, in a note.

How are other markets trading?

Asian markets traded mixed Tuesday , with Japan's Nikkei 225 virtually unchanged, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's Shanghai Composite index added 0.2% each. European markets were aiming to log their third straight day of gains , with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.3% Tuesday.

In commodities markets, the price of crude was on the rise for a third straight session, while gold prices inched lower. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, ticked higher against rivals.