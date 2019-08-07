Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Looks To Extend Gains As Global Central Banks Ease Monetary Policy

08/07/2019 | 06:45am EDT

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

China sets currency reference rate at 6.9996 yuan against the dollar

U.S. stocks on Wednesday were poised to add to the prior session's powerful rebound as a number of global central banks adopted easy-money policies in the face of an intensifying trade conflict between Beijing and Washington.

How did benchmarks perform?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.4%, at 26,030, those for the S&P 500 index added 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,887.75, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 50.25 points to reach 7,566, a gain of 0.7%.

On Tuesday, the Dow rose 311.78 points, or 1.2%, to end at 26,029.52, while the S&P 500 index climbed 37.03 points, or 1.3%, to close at 2.881.77, powered by a rally by the information technology (XLK) and communication services (XLC) sectors, while the Nasdaq Composite Index surged 107.23 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 7,833.27.

What's driving the market?

For a second day in a row, the People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for yuan at 6.9996 in Asian hours (https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-keeps-official-yuan-rate-just-stronger-than-7-per-dollar-11565157542?mod=newsviewer_click), but the level approaches a key level of 7, widely viewed as a line in the sand for the currency. The PBOC fixes the currency daily and allows it to move up to 2 percentage points on either side of its midpoint.

A breach of that level on Monday, interpreted by some as an intentional weakening of its currency, helped to ignite a global stock market selloff and slump in bond yields, but markets have thus far stabilized, despite the prospect of an uncertain timeline for a Sino-American trade resolution.

Adding to market jitters is growing fears of a recession in the U.S. against a weaken economic backdrop throughout the globe.

Central bank's in India and New Zealand lowered their domestic interest rates to levels that are weaker than had been expected, highlighting anxieties centered on the health of the world-wide economy.

India's central bank cut its key interest rate for the fourth consecutive time, reducing the repo rate by 0.35% to 5.40% to shore up the economy, while New Zealand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to an all-time low of 1% on Wednesday .

Also

Which stocks are in focus?

Lumber Liquidators Holdings reduced its full-year comparable stores outlook to "approximately flat." Lumber Liquidators shares were trading 2.3% lower in premarket action.

The Walt Disneyon Tuesday said beginning Nov. 12, when the entertainment giant's ambitious streaming service makes its debut, U.S. consumers will be able to subscribe to a streaming bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and advertising-supported Hulu for $12.99 a month. Disney shares were down 3.1% before the opening bell.

What other assets are in focus?

The U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield were trading at 1.67% after finishing at 1.740% on Tuesday, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Gold for December delivery aimed for a fourth straight gain, breaching a psychological level above $1,500 per ounce.

Oil futures prices drifted slightly lower. U.S. oil futures fell 0.2% at $53.52 a barrel, after gaining 1.9% on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Tuesday.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell 0.3%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended virtually unchanged, adding less than 0.1%, while the CS1 300 index dropped 0.4% .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 , meanwhile, headed 1% higher Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.21% 26029.52 Delayed Quote.11.58%
HANG SENG -0.03% 26016.48 Real-time Quote.0.70%
LUMBER LIQUIDATORS HOLDINGS INC -2.14% 8.24 Delayed Quote.-13.45%
NASDAQ 100 1.42% 7521.321867 Delayed Quote.21.53%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.39% 7833.265004 Delayed Quote.20.63%
NIKKEI 225 -0.33% 20516.56 Real-time Quote.5.36%
S&P 500 1.30% 2881.77 Delayed Quote.13.48%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.01% 371.67 Delayed Quote.11.99%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.58% 141.87 Delayed Quote.29.38%
