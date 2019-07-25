MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, Nasdaq On Track For Worst Day In 4 Weeks Amid Swirling Central-bank Policy

By Chris Matthews, MarketWatch , Clive McKeef

Tesla shares are down more than 14% after earnings miss

U.S. stocks skidded lower Thursday afternoon, retreating from records for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, after a series of mostly disappointing earnings reports and fears that the Federal Reserve may be less aggressive than hoped for in cutting interest rates next week after the European Central Bank's policy decision.

Technology-related stocks were also under pressure after electric-car maker Tesla failed to meet earnings expectations, while Wall Street digesting a deluge of earnings reports on one of the busiest days of earnings releases this season.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 170 points, or 0.6%, at 27,100, putting it on pace for its worst day since June 25. The S&P 500 index lost 19 points, or 0.6%, to 3,000, and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 83 points, or 1%, to reach 8,238, which would also mark the tech-heavy index's steepest daily slide since June 25 if losses hold.

What's driving the market?

The sell off was led by the technology sector with the S&P 500 tech sector down 0.9%. Amazon and Alphabet both fell ahead of their quarterly earnings reports later Thursday.

Facebook was also lower despite better-than-expected results reported late Wednesday.

Ford (F) shares slid after its earnings fell short of estimates and its 2019 guidance disappointed investors.

Boeing was down 3.5%, dragging down the Dow index, after reporting a larger than expected loss Wednesday and after news that it's 737 Max production could be suspended .

Three Dow index components and more than 50 S&P 500 index companies are reporting earnings Thursday on one of the busiest days of the earnings season.

About a third of S&P 500 index companies have reported second-quarter earnings and 75% have posted a better-than-forecast profit, according to FactSet. Alphabet, Amazon, Intel, and Starbucks are all scheduled to report after the close Thursday.

But companies are reluctant to raise guidance and second-half estimates are being cut due to slower global growth which is at least partly driven by disruptions caused by President Trump's trade policies.

"P/E expansion is responsible for almost all the price appreciation this year, and stocks are starting to look a little pricey. Not yet to scary levels, but something to watch," wrote Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA, a quantitative equity arm of PGIM.

Before the market opened, the European Central Bank laid the groundwork for further cuts to interest rates, announcing Thursday morning that it intends to leave official rates at "present or lower levels," at least through the first half of 2020. The announcement was in line with market expectations, with most economists expecting the bank to cut its deposit rate from 10 basis points, to -0.5% at its next meeting in September.

The move comes ahead of the Fed's July 30-31 policy gathering where the U.S. central bank also is widely anticipated to cut benchmark rates by at least 25 basis points to combat headwinds from a China-U. S. trade dispute and signs of slowing economic growth outside of the U.S.

Some analysts were concerned that ECB President Mario Draghi didn't provide enough detail as to the exact nature of its stimulus plans, in terms of which benchmark rates it may lower and if it would include the relaunching of a program of government bond purchases.

"No meat on the bone on what the package/stimuli might entail," wrote Piet Christiansen Senior ECB / Euro area analyst at Danske Bank in a tweet (https://twitter.com/pietphc/status/1154375198944182272). As Draghi spoke, European and U.S. stocks turned lower, while the Euro appreciated against the dollar .

On the data front, orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose in 2% in June, above the 0.7% increase expected by economists polled by MarketWatch and the 2.3% decline in May. Core capital orders, a key measure of business investment, also rebounded to 1.9% growth in June, the best reading in almost a year and a half, though such investment rose just 1% year-over-year.

New applications for jobless benefits fell to 206,000 during the week ended July 20, below the 218,000 expected by economists, per a MarketWatch poll of economists and near historic lows.

Economic data along with the ECB's actions have raised some doubts that the Fed will adopt a more dovish stance next week, one that would help drive stocks to further records.

Which stocks are worth watching?

Tesla fell 14% Thursday, after the Silicon Valley car maker late Wednesday reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations. Tesla said it lost $408 million , or $2.31 a share, compared with a loss of $718 million, or $4.22 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose to $6.3 billion, compared with $4 billion a year ago.

Dow component Dow stock fell after the materials company reported second-quarter earnings that matched estimates, but revenues that fell more than expected.

Shares of fellow Dow constituent 3M were lower, after the consumer, health care and industrial products company reported second-quarter profit and sales that fell less than expected.

PayPal Holdings delivered hotter-than-expected results but offered weak guidance after the bell on Wednesday.

How are other markets trading?

The 10-year Treasury note yield rose about 3 basis points to 2.08%

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil rose 0.3% to end at $56.02 per barrel, while gold prices fell 0.6% to $1,414.70. The U.S. dollar fell about 0.1% against a basket of its major trading partners.

In Asia overnight, the China CSI ended the day up 0.8%, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.3%. European stocks fell 0.3%.