MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Punches 750 Points Higher After Jobs Data, Powell Comments

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

Job growth beats estimates; unemployment rate rises as labor force expands

U.S. stocks added to their gains Friday afternoon, more than erasing Thursday's sharp losses after a better-than-expected jobs report showed employers adding new personnel at a robust pace, while average hourly earnings rose faster than expected.

Also bolstering sentiment were remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said that the central bank will be prepared to quickly adjust interest rate policy if the global economic slowdown investors have been fearing of late comes to pass.

What are major indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 784 points, or 3.5%, to 23,471, while the S&P 500 index advanced 86 points, or 3.6%, to 2,535. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 293 points, or 4.5%, to 6,756.

What's driving the market?

The U.S. economy added 312,000 new jobs in December , well above expectations for a gain of 182,000, according to a MarketWatch poll of economists. The strong headline number, along with data showing wages grew faster than expected, helped dampen fears that the Federal Reserve is being overly optimistic in its plans to continue raising interest rates in 2019.

Investor optimism was further reinforced by comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said during a Friday morning appearance that the jobs report didn't materially increase concerns over rising inflation, while reiterating that the central bank would continue to keep an open mind about how much it will raise interest rates in 2019 and how aggressively it will shrink its balance sheet, based on incoming data about the U.S. and global economy, including recent weakness in equity markets.

The healthy report comes on the heels of a statement from China's Commerce Ministry confirming that a delegation of U.S. trade officials would meet with their Chinese counterparts Monday and Tuesday, news reports said (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-04/china-u-s-to-hold-vice-minister-level-trade-talks-jan-7-to-8), marking the first time the two sides have met since President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day trade truce last month.

Sentiment also got a boost after China's central bank on Friday cut the ratio of cash that banks must hold as reserves by 100 basis points, or 1%, according to news reports -- a move that's seen as a means to help reduce the risk of a sharper slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

Also adding to optimism in China was a report showing that the Chinese services sector grew at a faster rate in December versus November, while export orders rose at the fastest pace in six months.

Stocks fell hard Thursday after Apple Inc. (AAPL) cut its revenue guidance, in part citing weakness in China. A round of weak manufacturing survey data out of China, the eurozone and the U.S. added to the gloom. Apple shares fell sharply, posting their biggest one-day percentage drop since 2013 while the overall market drop left the S&P 500 and the Dow with the worst start to a year since 2000.

What are the analysts saying?

Stocks added to their gains in the immediate wake of Powell's comments because "he reiterated that there isn't a set path for future interest rate hikes," Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager with Federated Investments, told MarketWatch.

"It's not that the Fed is here to save the markets from volatility,' he added. "But the magnitude of the pullback we've had, around 20%, tells you something about what the market believes about the underlying economy. It would be the height of hubris for Powell to disregard that," and markets are taking solace in Powell's suggestion that monitoring large swings in equity valuations are important part of data dependence, Chiavarone said.

With job growth and wage growth continuing to beat investor expectations, "it makes it very difficult to argue that the Fed should come to a complete halt in hiking interest rates, or that the economy is meaningfully weakening," Willie Delwiche, investment strategist with R.W. Baird, told MarketWatch.

While the market has lately reacted negatively to any news that might encourage further rate hikes, Delwiche said, "if the Fed is positioned to continue to raise rates in 2019 because the data warrants it, it's not such a scary thing for the stock market."

Which stocks are in focus?

Apple shares are on the rebound Friday, rising 4%, following Thursday's 9.9% decline.

How did markets trade yesterday?

On Thursday, the Dow tumbled 660.02 points, or 2.8%, to end at 22,686.22, while the S&P 500 dropped 62.14 points, or 2.5%, to 2,447.89. The Nasdaq shed 202.43 points, or 3%, to end at 6,463.50.

How are other markets trading?

Stock markets in China rallied Friday, after news of the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks, new stimulus measures from China's central bank, as well as a better-than-expected report on the Chinese services sector.

Both the Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained more than 2%. Japan's Nikkei , however, slid 2.3% after the Tokyo Stock Exchange had been closed for holidays all week.

European stock markets are rallying, with the Stoxx Europe 600 and the FTSE 100 closing solidly in the green.

Crude oil futures are rising Friday, up 2.`%, while the U.S. dollar edged lower and gold prices fell by 0.6%.