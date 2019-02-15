MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rallies 200 Points Over Optimism That U.S.-China Trade Talks Are Gaining Steam

By Chris Matthews and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Negotiators hope to draft a 'memorandum of understanding'

Stocks moved solidly higher Friday, as investors focused on continued progress in trade negotiations between China and the U.S. in the final day of its weeklong round of discussions. Reports that talks are set to be continued next week in Washington added fresh hope that a resolution was near, even if key the parties appeared far apart on some key points.

Stock markets are set to be closed on Monday, Feb. 18, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

How are major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 280 points, or 1.1%, to 25,717, while the S&P 500 index was up 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,767. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 21 points, or 0.3%, to 7,450

For the week, the Dow was on pace for a 2.5% rise, the S&P a 2.3% advance, while the Nasdaq was set to gain 2.2%.

What's driving the market?

U.S.-China trade talks wrapped up Friday in Beijing, with reports negotiators remained deadlocked over key issues , but were set to extend their discussions in to next week in Washington -- viewed as a sign that both sides were eager to reach a deal ahead of March deadline.

In a statement issued Friday morning, the White House described the discussions as "detailed and intensive," which led to "progress between the two parties."

"Both sides will continue working on all outstanding issues in advance of the March 1, 2019, deadline for an increase in the 10 percent tariff [to 25%] on certain imported Chinese goods," the statement said.

The U.S. negotiating team met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday and those discussions were said to be upbeat. China is reportedly hoping that purchases of U.S. semiconductor and other goods will ease tensions and persuade Trump to extend a tariff truce which ends on March 1. A big chunk of gains for stocks this week has been credited to optimism over the talks.

Xi hailed the talks (https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinese-u-s-negotiators-expected-to-show-progress-on-trade-deal-framework-11550212318?mod=hp_lead_pos2) as having achieved "important interim progress," according to China's official Xinhua News Agency, while encouraging U.S. and Chinese negotiators to "continue to work hard" during talks scheduled to take place in Washington next week.

Meanwhile, U.S. political tensions were swinging back into focus for investors. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said late Thursday that Trump will sign a spending bill to keep the government open, but also declare a national emergency at the border to get wall funding, which may set him up for a showdown with Congress.

Without passage of the agreement by Congress and a signature by Trump, parts of the government would shut down early Saturday morning. House speaker Nancy Pelosi said she may file a lawsuit challenging the president's plan to declare a state of emergency.

What data are in focus?

The cost of imported goods fell in January for the third straight month, down 0.5% from December, led by lower oil prices.

The Empire State manufacturing index, which gauges the health of the New York State manufacturing sector rose 4.9 points in February to 8.8, above economists expectations of 7.6, according to a survey by Econoday.

U.S. industrial production fell in January for the first time in eight months, the Federal Reserve said Friday .

The University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment index for February and business inventories for December at will be released at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors will be keeping a keen eye on this data dump after Thursday's report showing that U.S. retail sales fell by 1.2% in December , the largest single-month decline since 2009.

What are the analysts saying?

"A significant shift in sentiment occurred on Friday morning following the latest trade talks update," wrote Connor Campbell, an analyst at Spreadex in a note. "After a few days of discussion in Beijing, President Xi Jinping has said that the talks will continue in Washington next week, both sides still chasing that elusive deal before the ceasefire ceases at the start of March," he added.

"This faint whiff of progress was enough to cause the markets to reverse the losses that had come after the double-hit of Donald Trump's 'national emergency' chat and China's inflation-slowdown," Campbell wrote.

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of Newell Brands were falling nearly 17% Friday morning, after the consumer-products company beat fourth-quarter earning and revenue expectations, but offered a downbeat outlook for 2019.

Pepsi stock was in focus Friday, after the firm issued fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that was in line with expectations. The stock is up 2% Friday morning.

Deere & Co. (DE) shares were falling 0.4%, after the agricultural-equipment manufacturer fell short of earnings estimates for its fiscal first-quarter, though it beat sales expectations.

Shares of Arista Networks were rallying 7.9% Friday, after the cloud-computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and provided an upbeat guidance for first-quarter sales, in a Thursday evening report .

Nvidia stock was also on the rise, up 4.5%, after the chipmaker issued fourth-quarter performance and 2019 outlook that was better than analysts had feared .

How did the major benchmarks fare yesterday?

On Thursday , the Dow fell 103.88 points, or 0.4%, to 25,439.39, while the S&P 500 index shed 7.30 points, or 0.3%, to 2,745.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 6.58 points to 7,426.95.

How are other markets trading?

Asian stocks closed lower , with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbling nearly 2%. In Europe, stocks were rallying, with he Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.8%

Crude-oil futures were inching up, along with gold and the U.S. dollar