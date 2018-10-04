MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Retreats From Records After 5-day Rally As Bond Yields Rise

By Ryan Vlastelica

Only positive sector is financials

U.S. stocks fell in early trading on Thursday, in a modest retreat after five straight days of gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a rally that has taken the blue-chip average to repeated records.

Where are the major benchmarks trading?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140 points, or 0.5%, to 26,686. The blue-chip average is coming off its fifth straight advance, as well as a record close. The S&P 500 lost 14 points to 2,911, a decline of 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 73 points to 7,952, a drop 0f 0.9%.

At current levels, the Dow is about 1% below its intraday record, while the S&P is 1% under its own and the Nasdaq is 2.2% under its own all-time high.

The day's losses were widespread, with 10 of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors in negative territory for the day. Among the biggest decliners were the communication-services group -- where losses were driven by Facebook, Netflix, and Google-parent Alphabet, all of which fell more than 1% -- and the technology sector. Apple fell 0.7% while Microsoft was down 1%.

The sole sector in positive territory was financials, which rose 1.1%. The industry tends to outperform in periods of rising rates and bond yields; among notable gainers, JPMorgan Chase & Co.(JPM) rose 1.7% while Bank of America climbed 1.9% and Citigroup Inc.(C) added 1.6%.

What's driving markets?

Bond yields remain in focus on Thursday. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 4.9 basis points to 3.21%, hitting its highest level since 2011. This comes a day after its largest one-day rise since November 2016. Investors dumped bonds as economic indicators point to continued strength in the economy.

A higher yield can damp enthusiasm for stocks, as it offers higher returns for income-seeking investors, without the risk or volatility that can come with equities.

In the latest economic data, jobless claims fell by 8,000 in the latest week and continue to hover near multidecade lows. The report comes after Wednesday's strong reading on private-sector employment, and a day before the closely watched September jobs report. Separately, factory orders rose 2.3% in August, a tick above the 2.2% that had been expected.

Don't miss:Fed Chairman Powell has cost stock-market investors $1.5 trillion in 2018, say JPMorgan analysts

What are market analysts saying?

"We've had really strong data and commentary from Fed officials, which is bullish for equities, but that comes with the side effect of having people think we should expect more inflation and interest-rate increases, which in turn is a negative for equities," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab. "The long-term uptrend remains intact, but given these issues, there's limited room for upside in the short-term, especially since markets are at or near records."

What stocks are in focus?

Cloudera and Hortonworks late Wednesday announced an agreement to merge . Shares of Cloudera jumped 14% while Hortonworks was up 15%.

Shares of Barnes & Noble Inc.(BKS) jumped 27% after the bookstore chain said its board of directors has decided to enter a formal review process to evaluate "strategic alternatives" for the company.

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) announced positive results from a trial of its diabetes treatment . The stock rose 4.9% and hit record levels.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals fell 9.4% after it entered a $3.7 billion license and cooperation agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize its ARO-HBV treatment for chronic hepatitis B.

Pier 1 Imports late Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss that widened from the prior year and was wider than expected, along with revenue that missed expectations . Shares fell 1.5%.

Where are other markets trading?

Shares in Asia ended lower , with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down 1.7%. Major European indexes were also lower on the day.

Crude-oil prices pulled back slightly from a four-year high, while gold was little changed on the day. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.1%.