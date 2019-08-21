Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rises 200 Points Amid Good Earnings From Target And Lowe's

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 10:27am EDT

By Chris Matthews and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Retailers' quarterly results offer more evidence of consumer strength

Stocks traded sharply higher Wednesday morning after upbeat quarterly results from some of the nation's biggest retailers, Target and Lowe's.

Investors were also awaiting the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July 30-31 policy gathering, which could offer insights on the central bank's decision last month to cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade and provide clues on its future path.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 222 points, or 0.9%, to 26,184, the S&P 500 index climbed 23 points, or 0.8%, to 2,924, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 77 points, or 1%, to 8,026.

On Tuesday , the The Dow declined 173.35 points, or 0.7%, at 25,962.44, the S&P 500 index lost 23.14 points, or 0.8% to 2,900.51, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 54.25 points, or 0.7%, to 7,948.56.

What's driving the market?

Results from retail giants buoyed investor sentiment Wednesday, after Target Corp.'s shares (TGT) set a record high following the discount retailer's report of fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Similarly home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. (LOW) said its second-quarter net income rose to $1.68 billion, or $2.14 a share, from $1.52 billion, or $1.86 a share, with sales up 0.5% to $20.99 billion.

The results from the likes of Target and Lowe's and Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday, helped to quell, at least temporarily, worries that the domestic economy, buffeted by a China-U.S. trade policy clash, may soon see a recession.

A focus for investors later in the though will be the Fed minutes from its July meeting set to be released at 2 p.m. Eastern Time Wednesday.

The minutes and the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., set to kick off on Thursday, may provide more clarity to a market that appears convinced that the central bank's rate-setting committee is inclined to cut interest rates further this year and as early as next month. Wall Street is pricing in a near-certain rate cut on Sept. 18 when the Federal Open Market Committee's policy gathering concludes based on federal funds futures from the CME Group (https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html).

Investors will be watching to determine how other FOMC committee members voted and the thinking behind the two dissenting voters at the last gathering.

"Today's update will give us an insight into the central bank's rationale for the rate cut last month. Things have changed since the July Fed meeting, so the update might not provide that much insight," wrote David Madden market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a Wednesday note.

President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the Fed on Tuesday afternoon , saying at meeting with the president of Romania that "If the Fed would do its job, we'd have a tremendous spurt of growth." On Monday, Trump said the central bank should consider deeper cuts to key interest rates, of around one percentage point which he reiterated on Tuesday.

The president also said Tuesday that he was looking at tax cuts, including cutting payroll taxes, which follows a late-Monday Washington Post report that the administration was considering a temporary payroll tax cut to deal with the threat of an economic slowdown ahead of the 2020 elections. The White House had previously said cutting payroll taxes wasn't under consideration, and Trump on Tuesday didn't put any time frame on such a cut. "Payroll taxes is something I have been thinking about. Many people would like to see that," he said.

On the economic data front, U.S. existing home sales rose by 2.5% to an annual rate of 5.42 million in July, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday, above the median forecast of 5.40 million, according to a MarketWatch poll of economists.

Abroad, investors were focused on political developments in Italy after the emergence of a potential center-left coalition government appeared to lower the chances (https://www.politico.eu/article/italy-election-salvini-center-left-greenlights-potential-coalition-with-5stars/) of a snap election following the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Tuesday. The yield on 10-year Italian government debt fell 4 basis points to 1.318%

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Target rose 18.6% Wednesday after issuing quarterly results, and were trading at around $101.31, above its previous record high close of $89.26 and all-time intraday high of $90.39.

Lowe's Cos's(LOW) stock surged 11.8% Wednesday.

Shares of Analog Devices fell 1.2%, after the semiconductor firm reported a fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, but provided a mixed fourth-quarter outlook.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 2 basis points to 1.576%.

Stocks in Asia traded mixed overnight, as China's CSI 300 fell 0.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.2% and Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 0.3%.

In Europe, stocks traded higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 climbing by about 1.1%. Italy's FTSE MIB Index was up 1.9% on Wednesday.

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil was rising 0.9% to $56.67 a barrel, while gold prices traded 0.3% lower . The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, was flat relative to its major trading partners.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANALOG DEVICES -0.54% 109.59 Delayed Quote.29.52%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.92% 26201.39 Delayed Quote.11.30%
HANG SENG 0.10% 26282.41 Real-time Quote.1.59%
LOWE'S COMPANIES 10.88% 108.24 Delayed Quote.5.97%
NASDAQ 100 1.06% 7744.010773 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.02% 8028.677982 Delayed Quote.19.00%
NIKKEI 225 -0.28% 20618.57 Real-time Quote.2.02%
S&P 500 0.78% 2924.59 Delayed Quote.16.63%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 1.47% 93.9 Delayed Quote.10.46%
TARGET CORPORATION 19.00% 101.6188 Delayed Quote.29.41%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC 1.21% 219.58 Delayed Quote.26.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:29aTSX gains as energy shares rise on higher oil prices
RE
10:27aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rises 200 Points Amid Good Earnings From Target And Lowe's
DJ
10:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on Strong Retail Earnings
DJ
09:58aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
09:20aGlobal Stocks Climb Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
09:11aEUROPE MARKETS: There's A Multitude Of Ways The Italian Political Situation Can Get Resolved -- And European Stocks Hang In The Balance
DJ
08:41aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil up over 1%, buoyed by U.S. stock drawdown
RE
08:38aEUROPE : European stocks recover before Fed minutes, Jackson Hole gathering
RE
08:33aEuropean stocks recover before Fed minutes, Jackson Hole gathering
RE
08:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Financials Large & Mid Cap Stocks perform poorly
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1European stocks recover before Fed minutes, Jackson Hole gathering
2ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
4EUROSTOXX : Fiat-Renault deal hints lift European shares
5Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group