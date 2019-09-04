MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rises 200 Points As Hong Kong Tensions Ease, China Signals Stimulus

By Mark DeCambre and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

Investors prepare for a host of Fed commentary

U.S. stocks rebounded at the start of trade Wednesday as investors shook off weak data from a day ago and focused on signs of easing tensions in Hong Kong, new stimulus measures out of China and growing hopes that the U.K. could avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union.

How are the major benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 219 points to 26,337, a gain of 0.8%, the S&P 500 index added 23 points to reach 2,929, rising 0.8%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 77 points, or 1%, at 7,949.

On Tuesday , the Dow fell 285.26 points, or 1.1%, to 26,118.02, while the S&P 500 index dropped 20.19 points, or 0.7% to 2,906.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.1% to 7,874.15, a drop of 88.72 points.

What's driving the market?

Upbeat news from Hong Kong set the tone for global markets after Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would withdraw an extradition bill that sparked months of protests in the region and raised worries that those conflicts could eventually hurt the business environment and global financial markets.

Although the removal of the extradition bill only meets one of five demands from protesters, mostly young students, it has given investors some cause to cheer. Hong Kong stocks jumped 3.9% on the reports, as gauged by the Hang Seng Index , marking its biggest one-day gain since November.

Also boosting optimism toward the greater Chinese economy were state-media reports, cited by Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-economy-rrr/china-will-cut-bank-reserve-requirement-in-timely-manner-state-media-idUSKCN1VP1IO?il=0), that the People's Bank of China will soon implement cuts in the reserve requirement ratio for Chinese banks, in a move that analysts predict will boost growth and signals willingness by the government to take steps necessary to combat the effects of higher U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

"China seems willing to move forward with monetary stimulus, and possibly more fiscal stimulus as well to but its best foot forward into October," when the People's Republic of China will celebrate its 70th anniversary, Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist for U.S. institutional equities at INTL FCStone, told MarketWatch.

"If you want to celebrate by showcasing prosperity, sovereignty and peace, you don't want to be doing so against the backdrop of protests and a slowing economy," he said.

Meanwhile, the U.K. Parliament late Tuesday took steps toward preventing a no-deal exit from the European Union. Newly installed Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a major defeat as lawmakers voted to seize control of the Brexit agenda, prompting him to threaten to call for snap elections.

Still, the 328 to 301 vote on Tuesday, clears the way for Johnson's opposition to introduce a bill later Wednesday to prevent Britain from leaving the EU without a deal Oct. 31.

Pierre Veyret, technical analyst at ActivTrades wrote in a daily research note that the optimism over political developments has renewed investors' buying appetite after a selloff a day ago, which marked an ugly start to trading in September.

"This renewed confidence has quickly spread to the rest of the world, especially Europe, where investor sentiment had already been boosted by political events in the U.K...," he said.

On Tuesday, markets headed lower after a report on U.S. manufacturing showed that the sector shrank in August, according to the Institute for Supply Management's purchasing manager's index. The index showed a reading of 49.1 last month , down from 51.2 in July, its lowest since January 2016. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Investors have been wrestling with concerns that the domestic economy might slip into recession amid the U.S. and China tariff conflict, which has disrupted supply chains and helped to slowdown global economies.

On the data front, the U.S. trade deficit fell nearly 3% in July on rising exports, though the balance remains higher than last year, despite efforts by the Trump administration to reduce it. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book at 2 p.m., an anecdotal account of business conditions in the central bank's districts.

Also on tap are a series speeches from Federal Reserve officials, with New York Fed President John Williams set to speak at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan at 10 a.m., Fed Gov. Michelle Bowman and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard at 12:30 p.m., Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at 1 p.m. and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at 3:15 p.m.

Investors will be watching for clues as to the Fed's next move on interest rates, which will be decided at a Sept. 17-18 meeting.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of coffee-chain Starbucks were down 3.3% after the company cut its forecast for earnings-per-share growth in fiscal 2020, citing a "pull forward" of expected share repurchases into 2019.

Shares of Tyson Foods fell 1.8% after the processed foods manufacturer lowered its earnings-per-share guidance for the full-year 2019 after the markets closed Tuesday.

United Airlines Holdings stock could be in focus after the airliner reaffirmed its guidance for unit revenue growth, despite weak-than-expected demand from China. Shares were up 0.1% early Wednesday.

Shares of JetBlue Airways were down 2.7% Wednesday, after the air carrier reduced its unit revenue outlook for the third quarter.

Coupa Software announced second-quarter earnings results that beat analyst expectations Tuesday evening. The business software provider's stock rose 11% Wednesday.

Shares of Michaels Cos. Inc. (MIK) rallied 22% after the arts and crafts retailer topped estimates for its fiscal second quarter and offered upbeat guidance.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose about 2 basis points to 1.48%.

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil was up 2% to about $55 a barrel after falling 2.1% on Tuesday, while the price of gold slipped 0.5% lower to $1,548.5 an ounce after surging 1.5% Tuesday, a more-than-six-year high . The ICE U.S. Dollar Index a measure of the U.S. currency against a basket of six major rivals, retreated 0.4% to 98.63.

In Asia, equities were mostly higher, as the China CSI 300 rose 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1%. European stocks, meanwhile, gained, with the Stoxx Europe 600 rising 0.9% and the U.K. FTSE 100 climbing 0.3%.