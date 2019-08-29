Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rises 250 Points As China Tamps Down Fears Of Trade-war Escalation

08/29/2019 | 11:48am EDT

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

Best Buy shares fall after missing second-quarter revenue expectations

U.S. stocks rose solidly Thursday after Beijing indicated it wasn't in a rush to respond to the latest round of tariffs imposed by Washington.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 277 points, or 1.1%, at 26,313, while the S&P 500 index rose 34 points, or 1.1%, to 2,919. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 111 points, or 1.4%, to 7,968.

Stocks were building on Wednesday's rebound, when the Dow rose 258.20 points, or 1%, to close at 26,036.10. The S&P 500 advanced 18.78 points, or 0.7%, to end at 2,887.94. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 7,856.88, for a gain of 29.94 points, or 0.4%.

With two sessions left in August, the Dow and S&P 500 were both down 3.1% for month to date through Wednesday, while the Nasdaq was off 3.9%. All three indexes remain higher for the year, with the S&P 500 down around 4.6% from its all-time closing high set in late July, while the Dow is off 4.8% from its record close and the Nasdaq is off 5.7% from its zenith.

What's driving the market?

A spokesman for China's commerce ministry was quoted in news reports as saying the country wouldn't immediately respond to the latest round of tariff increases announced by President Donald Trump on Friday. Those increases came after Beijing announced a round of retaliatory tariffs.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, said "the question that should be discussed now is about removing the new tariffs to prevent escalation." He also said both sides were discussing a planned meeting next month of trade negotiators.

"The largely hopeful tones of the update from China has lifted market sentiment, and that sparked buying this morning," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, in a note. "U.S.-China relations have been volatile recently, but for now there is a sense that things are heading in the right direction, and that has coaxed some traders back into the market."

Investors were also parsing a series of economic reports, including a revision of second-quarter GDP growth that showed the U.S. economy growing at a 2% annual rate rather than the previously reported 2.1%. Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had expected the revision to show 1.9% growth. The revised numbers also showed the U.S. consumer playing an even larger role in economic growth than before, as personal consumption accounted for 3.1 percentage points of growth, versus the initially reported 2.9.

"In general GDP is down decidedly from last year, as ongoing trade tensions continue to put pressure on U.S. performance," Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E-Trade wrote in an email. "While there is no doubt that the economy is cooling, taking this morning's read into historical context, we're actually still chugging along."

New applications for jobless benefits rose by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 215,000 during the week ended Aug. 24, slightly above economist expectations of 214,000, per a MarketWatch poll.

Stocks have pulled back in August in sometimes volatile trade as the U.S.-China trade war escalated with rounds of tit-for-tat tariff escalations and increasingly harsh rhetoric on both sides, which has also been blamed for heightening worries over the global economic outlook and stoking fears of a possible U.S. recession.

Analysts also pointed to the calendar as a reason for higher equity prices in recent days, as investors rebalance their portfolios heading into September. "There's a lot of evidence of month-end book squaring, as a lot of the worst performing sectors month-to-date outperformed yesterday, despite the lack of a discernible positive catalyst," wrote Tom Essaye, president of the Sevens Report, in a Thursday note to clients.

Pending home sales fell by 2.5% in July, according to the National Association of Realtors , versus a decline of 0.3% expected by Economists polled by MarketWatch. The July goods trade deficit shrunk to $72.3 billion from $74.2 billion a month earlier, lower than the $75 billion consensus.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) tumbled 9.2% Thursday after the retailer reported second-quarter revenue that fell short of analyst expectations, though it beat earnings-per-share forecasts.

Shares of Dollar General were up 9.3% after the discount retailer handily beat analyst estimates for sales and profits in the second quarter , while raising its outlook for the full-year 2019.

Tech Data Corp stock rose 22% after reporting fiscal third quarter results.

Shares of Dollar Tree rose 0.4%, after the retailer beat sales estimates for the second quarter, though it fell short of profit expectations and issued full-year earnings guidance below analyst forecasts.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 4.5 basis points to 1.510%.

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil rose 1.1% to just above $56 per barrel, while the price of gold was 0.2% lower at roughly $1546 per ounce. The value of the U.S. dollar, meanwhile, ticked 0.2% higher, according to the dollar index .

In Asia overnight, stocks traded mostly lower; the China CSI 300 fell 0.3%, while the Nikkei 225 lost 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index , meanwhile, rose 0.3%.

European stocks were rallying, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 1%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY COMPANY -8.96% 62.83 Delayed Quote.30.29%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.34% 26369.67 Delayed Quote.11.61%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 10.05% 155.22 Delayed Quote.30.49%
DOLLAR TREE INC. -0.32% 99.27 Delayed Quote.10.27%
HANG SENG 0.31% 25706.9 Real-time Quote.-0.85%
NASDAQ 100 1.63% 7705.123537 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.54% 7972.413221 Delayed Quote.18.36%
NIKKEI 225 -0.09% 20460.93 Real-time Quote.1.23%
S&P 500 1.31% 2924.41 Delayed Quote.14.45%
TECH DATA CORP 17.92% 96.73 Delayed Quote.0.02%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.21% 98.21 End-of-day quote.1.58%
