MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rises 250 Points As Market Expects A 'dovish Hike' From Powell's Fed

By Chris Matthews and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee

U.S. stocks rallied midday Wednesday, though off session highs, as investors await the outcome of a key policy announcement from the Federal Reserve, due at 2 p.m. Eastern.

How are the benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 254 points, or 1.1%, to 23,929, while the S&P 500 index rose 25 points, or 1%, to 2,571. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 53 points, or 0.8%, to 6,835.

At its highs Wednesday morning, the Dow had risen 319 points, the S&P was up 32 points, while the Nasdaq had advanced 77 points at its peak.

What's driving the market?

Investors are expecting the Fed to help assuage brewing anxieties that have underpinned a recent bout of market tumult as the central bank's interest-rate setting committee, the Federal Open Market Committee, concludes its final two-day meeting of the year at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

CME Group data (https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html), gauging Federal-funds futures, indicate an 66.3% likelihood that the Fed will raise rates 0.25% Wednesday, as prominent voices, including the Wall Street Journal's editorial page (https://www.wsj.com/articles/time-for-a-fed-pause-11545092108), called for the Fed to pause amid signs of slowing economic growth.

But if the Fed does hike, investors hope the central bank will communicate that it is cognizant of a global market economic slowdown and a decidedly negative tilt in market sentiment. Investors will be watching closely for the Fed's statement that accompanies the interest-rate decision, as well as a news conference at 2:30 p.m. that will be hosted by Chairman Jerome Powell.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave investors reason for optimism regarding U.S.-China trade relations, when he said the U.S. and China will meet in January to broker a trade-war truce, in an interview with Bloomberg News on Tuesday. Previously, the Trump administration hadn't given a specific timetable for face-to-face negotiations.

The interview helped power technology stocks higher in late-Tuesday trade, but the ability of policy makers to instill lasting investor confidence with reassuring words, but not concrete policy changes, has been waning in the weeks since President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last met on the sidelines of a recent G-20 summit.

(https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-18/mnuchin-says-china-and-u-s-planning-for-trade-talks-in-january) (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-18/mnuchin-says-china-and-u-s-planning-for-trade-talks-in-january)Mnuchin also said he blamed market volatility on the effect of the financial-crisis-era Volcker rule and high-frequency trading, which he said combined to sap liquidity in the market .

What are the strategist saying?

"Every bull market ends with a Fed policy mistake--it's just the way it is. Evidence is mounting that we may be on the cusp of that policy mistake, as it appears the Fed has overestimated the strength of the economy amidst several headwinds," Tom Essaye, president of the Sevens Report wrote in a Wednesday note to clients.

"To be clear, current economic data remains, generally, solid. But the marginal direction of change has turned decidedly lower," he wrote.

He went on to argue that the major unknown variable is whether or not the Fed will stick to its policy of gauging the economy using hard, but backward-looking, data on economic and job growth, or will "recognize that, over the past few months, a serious economic headwind has kicked up." Those barriers are evidenced by slowing growth abroad, declining inflation expectations and oil prices that have fallen more than 30% over the past three months.

Essaye places a 70% probability that the Fed will raise rates Wednesday, but that the decision will be accompanied by dovish changes to the policy statement and predictions of the future path of interest rates.

"The Fed is damned if they do, damned if they don't," Matt Lloyd, Chief Investment Strategist of Advisors Asset Management told MarketWatch, arguing that the central bank risks convincing investors that the economy is worse off than it is, if the Fed decides to pause today, while going forward with a rate hike could be seen as an unnecessary tightening of financial conditions that risks deepening negative sentiment.

With volume so light this time of year, investors should brace for more volatility, whatever the result of the decision. "The trading is so sparse that values will get bullied around by algos and high-frequency traders," he said. "I wouldn't draw firm conclusions from any short-term movements after the decision."

What stocks are in focus?

Shares of FedEx are falling 8.5% Wednesday, after the logistics company announced Tuesday evening that it was lowering its guidance for 2019 and that it was starting a voluntary buyout program for some U.S. workers.

Facebook stock is in focus after the New York Times reported (https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/18/technology/facebook-privacy.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage) that the company shared user data with large tech companies to a greater degree than it had previously disclosed. The stock is down 6.8% Wednesday.

Pfizer shares are rising 0.7%, after the firm announced a plan to combine its consumer health unit with that of GlaxoSmithKline with Pfizer taking a minority stake in the new enterprise.

Shares of Micron Technology are falling 2.4% Wednesday, after the chip maker lowered its fiscal second-quarter outlook Tuesday evening.

General Mills shares are rising more than 6%, after the consumer foods company reported an earnings beat earlier in the morning.

Shares of Medtronic are up 0.6% Wednesday, after the firm announced the completion of a $1.7 billion deal to acquire Mazor Robotics.

Eli Lilly and stock is up 3.5%, after the pharmaceutical company issued optimistic 2019 guidance and raise its dividend by 15%.

What data are in focus?

The Federal Reserve will issue its decision on interest rates at 2 p.m., followed by a press conference featuring Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m.

Existing home sales rose 1.9 %, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.32 million from October to November, according to the National Association of Realtors, surpassing economists expectations of 5.17 million, per a MarketWatch poll.

The Commerce Department reported that the U.S. trade deficit increased to $124.8 billion in the third quarter, up from $101.2 billion the second quarter of 2019.

How did the benchmarks trade yesterday?

During a volatile day of trade Tuesday, the Dow finished up 0.4% to 23,675.64, while the S&P 500 index rose less than a point to close at 2,546.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.5% to 6,783.91.

How are other markets trading?

Optimism didn't exactly extend to Asian markets , which were a mixed bag with Japan's Nikkei shedding 1% and China's Shanghai Composite Index off 0.4%.

In Europe, stocks are mostly higher, with both the Stoxx Europe 600 and FTSE 100 advancing on the day.

Crude-oil prices (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-18/even-stan-druckenmiller-doesn-t-know-where-markets-go-next?srnd=premium-europe) rose 3.4%, while the ICE Dollar Index edged lower and (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-18/even-stan-druckenmiller-doesn-t-know-where-markets-go-next?srnd=premium-europe) (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-18/even-stan-druckenmiller-doesn-t-know-where-markets-go-next?srnd=premium-europe) (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-18/even-stan-druckenmiller-doesn-t-know-where-markets-go-next?srnd=premium-europe)gold futures ticked higher.