MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Rises More Than 150 Points After Strong Jobs Report And Manufacturing Data

By Chris Matthews and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Amazon weighs on tech stocks after issuing downbeat outlook

U.S. stocks edged mostly higher Friday morning, on the heels of one of the best Januarys for equity indexes in about 30 years, as investors digested an unexpectedly strong January jobs report and other economic data.

How are benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 171 points, or 0.7%, to 25,171, and the S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4%, to 2,714. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 9 points at 7,291, an advance of 0.1%.

What's driving the market?

The U.S. economy created 304,000 new jobs in January , well above the consensus estimate of 172,000 new jobs, according to a MarketWatch poll of economists. At the same time, job growth for December was revised down by 90,000, somewhat blunting the impact of the headline number.

The figures show that there was only muted effect on the U.S. economy by the recent government shutdown, though the fact that the unemployment rate ticked up to 4% from 3.9%, partially as a result of federal workers not receiving paychecks for much of January.

Average hourly earnings ticked up 0.1%, slightly below consensus expectations of 0.2%, a figure that will reinforce the decidedly dovish stance the Federal Reserve adopted earlier this week, as healthy job growth isn't causing runaway wage growth, a phenomenon that could feed into inflation and force the Fed to raise rates faster than anticipated. The 12-month rate of hourly wage gains dipped to 3.2% from a revised 3.3% in the prior three months that marked a postrecession high.

Meanwhile, President Trump on Thursday suggested another high-level meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was in the cards as trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing continued.

What are strategists saying?

The market won't react strongly to this jobs report, despite the surprisingly high number of new jobs, James Athey, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments, told MarketWatch.

"The one piece of data that has been consistent over the past eight years is strong job growth," he said. "And those numbers have been insufficient to affect the Fed's reaction function," he said, adding that the dovish turn "we've seen from the Fed is so dramatic that it one good report is not going to get them to reverse course."

"Under normal circumstances we would have had a negative reaction to this number, because it would cause the market to expect more rate hikes," Tom Essaye, president of the Sevens Report, said in an interview.

"But this won't change the Fed's calculus. Also, jobs are a really bad lagging indicator of future economic activity. If you want to trade and time recessions using jobs numbers, you'll lose a lot of money," he said, adding that the Fed is more focused on other indicators that show inflation and inflation expectations falling in recent months.

Which stocks are in focus

Shares of Amazon were down 5% early Friday after it reported record holiday-quarter earnings and revenue Thursday, but offered an outlook for the current quarter that was below expectations.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank reported its first annual profit in four years for 2018, after its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed sharply, as merger talked swirled. Shares are down 3% Friday.

Shares of Merck & Co. (MRK) are up 1.6%, after the pharmaceutical giant reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that surpassed consensus expectations.

Honeywell International stock is rising 1.2%, after the firm reported adjusted profit and revenue that rose above expectations.

Shares of Cigna Corp. (CI) were down 4.2% Friday morning, after the health care company said profit fell 46% in the fourth quarter .

Chevron Corp. (CI) stock was up 2.3%, ahead of the firm's fourth-quarter earnings report.

What other data are ahead?

The ISM manufacturing index's final reading for January came in at 56.6%, above the initial reading of 54.1% and the 54.3% expected by economists, according to a MarketWatch poll.

The IHS Markit final U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers index reading came in at 54.9 in January, up from 53.8 in December but unchanged from an initial estimate.

The University of Michigan revised up its reading of consumer sentiment for January, from an initial print of 90.7 to 91.2. That compares to a 98.3 reading for December and is the worst final reading since the election of Donald Trump .

Construction spending rose in November, up 0.8% from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.2 trillion, the Commerce Department said Friday morning in a release that was delayed due to the government shutdown.

It also announced that wholesale inventories rise 0.3% in November from the prior month.

How did the benchmarks fare yesterday?

On Thursday, the Dow slid 15.19 points to 24,999.67, while the S&P 500 rose 23.05 points, or 0.9%, to 2,704.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index meanwhile, advanced 98.66 points, or 1.4%, to 7,281.74.

For the month, the S&P 500 climbed 7.9% for its best January since 1987 , while the Dow rose 7.2%, its best January since 1989. The Nasdaq had its best January since 2001 on the back of a 9.7% monthly gain.

How are other markets trading?

Asian markets closed on a mixed note , with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 0.1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index losing less than 0.1%, and the Shanghai Composite Index gaining 1.3%.

Stocks were also trading mixed in Europe , with the Stoxx Europe 600 virtually unchanged, and the FTSE 100 rising 0.6%.

Crude-oil futures was rising Wednesday , while the U.S. dollar lost ground against rival currencies , and the price of gold was rising for the sixth-straight day .