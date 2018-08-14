MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P 500 Aim To Halt 4-session Skid As Investors Shake Off Turkish Tantrum

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Home Depot's second-quarter results come in hotter than expected

U.S. stocks were on track to halt a multiday stumble Tuesday morning, with all three main equity benchmarks producing gains as Turkey's currency slide abated, allowing investors to focus on a healthy domestic economy and strong corporate results.

Tuesday's early trade has been marked by seasonally light volume which can make benchmarks prone to volatile intraday moves, market participants said.

What are the benchmarks doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 70 points, or 0.3%, to 25,257, with gains in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Goldman Sachs Group and DowDuPont, more than offsetting a decline in Travelers Cos. Inc. (TRV).

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index advanced by 11 points, or 0.4%, at 2,833, and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced by 19 points, or 0.3%, at 7,839, after briefly slipping into negative territory.

Gains for the market were broad with nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors recording gains, led by a 0.7% rise in energy (XLE) and a 0.8% early climb in the materials shares, on the back of a sharp rally in crude-oil prices .

On Monday , the Dow shed 125.44 points, or 0.5%, to 25,187.70. The S&P 500 fell 11.35 points, or 0.4%, to 2,821.93, with energy and materials sectors among the biggest losers. The Nasdaq finished down 19.40 points, or 0.3%, to 7,819.71. All three benchmarks on Monday drifted in and out of positive territory, pressured by seasonally low volumes and dogged by worries of contagion fears from the Turkish lira.

What's driving markets?

Market participants focused on signs that Turkey is trying to stem a tumble in its currency that has slashed a third of its value over the past two weeks alone. On Monday, Turkey's central bank pledged to provide "all the liquidity" the country's financial institutions needed.

It is unclear if that will be enough to address many of the economic challenges that Ankara faces under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has declined to lift interest rates as experts have recommended and who has threatened the independence of the central bank, while crossing swords with President Donald Trump over the detention of a evangelical U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson.

Still, the lira found some runway higher, with some market participants speculating that Turkey's crisis is idiosyncratic and should remain contained to the mostly Muslim country with a population of about 80 million. The Turkish lira was up more than 5% against the U.S. dollar, with one dollar buying 6.5475 lira, compared with 6.8846 lira late Monday in New York.

What else is in focus?

The National Federation of Independent Business small-business optimism index rose 0.7 points in July to 107.9. The NFIB said it was the second-highest level in history and just under the 1983 peak.

A reading of the cost of imported goods was flat in July, but the yearly rate of increase jumped to the highest level since February 2012, up an annualized 4.8%, the government said Tuesday. Excluding fuel, import prices dropped 0.3% last month and produced an annualized rise of 1.3%.

Looking further ahead, investors are awaiting a measure of household debt for the second quarter set to be released at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

What are market participants saying?

"I think that you're getting a bounce today because of the action of the past couple of days," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC. "But I wouldn't be rushing into things because it has to play out," Pavlik said, referring to the need for investors to see that Turkey's problems won't metastasize to other markets and spark further declines.

"I don't think that's going to be the case but I don't see the need to step out and get in front of a train if you don't have to," he said.

Which stocks are in focus?

Home Depot Inc.'s shares(HD) were down 0.3%, even after the home-improvement giant reported second-quarter results that were better than average analysts' expectations.

Shares for Tesla were in focus after CEO Elon Musk late Monday said in a tweet (https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1029171381584314368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1029171381584314368&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketwatch.com%2Fstory%2Felon-musk-says-hes-working-with-goldman-silver-lake-to-take-tesla-private-2018-08-13) that he was working with Goldman Sachs and private-equity firm Silver Lake in the electric-car maker's go-private plan. A separate report indicated that Tesla had formed a special committee to review take-private proposals, but didn't indicate that any specific deal was on the table. Shares of the company were up 0.3%.

Shares of fashion retailer Tapestry jumped 10% after the Coach and Kate Spade-parent reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales that rose above expectations, and provided an upbeat outlook.

Meanwhile, Wynn Resorts slipped 3% to lead the broad-market benchmark's losers. The company's shares have been among the hardest hit during the Turkish lira worries.