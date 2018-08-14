MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P 500 Bounce Back As Investors Shake Off Turkish Tantrum

By Sue Chang and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Home Depot shares slip even as results come in hotter than expected

U.S. stocks were on track to halt a multiday tumble Tuesday, with the three main equity benchmarks advancing as Turkey's currency slide abated, allowing investors to focus instead on a healthy domestic economy and strong corporate results.

The session, however, has been marked by seasonally light volume which can make benchmarks prone to volatile intraday moves, market participants said.

What are the benchmarks doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125 points, or 0.5%, to 25,313, supported by rallies in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and McDonald's.

The S&P 500 index climbed 18 points, or 0.7%, to 2,840, and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 47 points, or 0.6%, to 7,867, after briefly slipping into negative territory.

Nearly all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors rose, led by consumer discretionary and materials shares.

On Monday , the Dow shed 0.5% to 25,187.70, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 2,821.93 and the Nasdaq finished down 0.3% to 7,819.71. dogged by worries of contagion fears from the Turkish lira.

What's driving markets?

Market participants focused on signs that Turkey is trying to stem a tumble in its currency that has slashed a third of its value over the past two weeks. On Monday, Turkey's central bank pledged to provide "all the liquidity" the country's financial institutions needed.

It is unclear if that will be enough to address many of the economic challenges that Ankara faces under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has encroached on the independence of the central bank and crossed swords with President Donald Trump over the detention of a evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson. The central bank, meanwhile, has declined to lift interest rates during this crisis, as experts have recommended. Erdogan also has been an opponent of higher rates.

Still, the lira managed to rebound, with some market participants speculating that Turkey's crisis should remain contained to the country of about 80 million. The Turkish lira was up more than 5% against the U.S. dollar, with one dollar buying 6.328 lira, compared with 6.884 late Monday in New York.

What economic data are on the docket?

The National Federation of Independent Business' small-business optimism index rose 0.7 points in July to 107.9. The NFIB said it was the second-highest level in history and just under the 1983 peak.

A reading of the cost of imported goods was flat in July, but the yearly rate of increase jumped to the highest level since February 2012, up an annualized 4.8%, the government said Tuesday. Excluding fuel, import prices dropped 0.3% last month and produced an annualized rise of 1.3%.

A measure of household debt for the second quarter indicated the debt burden of U.S. households is the lowest it has been in nearly 16 years.

Household debt--including mortgages, credit cards, auto loans, student loans and other credit--grew for the 16th consecutive quarter in the April-to-June period, rising by 0.6%, or $82 billion, to $13.29 trillion, the New York Fed reported Tuesday.

What are market participants saying?

"I think that you're getting a bounce today because of the action of the past couple of days," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth LLC. "But I wouldn't be rushing into things because it has to play out," he added, referring to the need for investors to see that Turkey's problems won't metastasize to other markets and spark further declines.

"I don't think that's going to be the case but I don't see the need to step out and get in front of a train if you don't have to," he said.

Which stocks are in focus?

Home Depot Inc.'s shares (HD) were down 0.3%, even after the home-improvement giant reported second-quarter results that were better than analysts' expectations.

Shares for Tesla fell 0.8% after CEO Elon Musk late Monday said in a tweet (https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1029171381584314368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1029171381584314368&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketwatch.com%2Fstory%2Felon-musk-says-hes-working-with-goldman-silver-lake-to-take-tesla-private-2018-08-13) that he was working with Goldman Sachs and private-equity firm Silver Lake on the electric-car maker's go-private plan. A separate report indicated that Tesla had formed a special committee to review take-private proposals, but didn't indicate that any specific deal was on the table.

Shares of fashion retailer Tapestry jumped 14% after the parent of Coach and Kate Spade reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales that rose above expectations, and provided an upbeat outlook.

Wynn Resorts fell 2.1% to lead the broad-market benchmark's losers. The company's shares have been among the hardest hit during the Turkish lira worries.

What are other market doing?

European stocks edged generally higher , recovering from a blanket decline in the previous session, and Asian markets were mostly higher .

Gold edged up , while crude oil prices were flat after an earlier rally and the U.S. dollar index rose 0.4%.