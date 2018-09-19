MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow, S&P 500 Inch Toward Records, While Tech Weakness Weighs On Nasdaq

By Ryan Vlastelica

S&P 500 on track for seventh rise of past eight sessions

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher on Wednesday, in the latest example of investors ignoring escalating tensions between the U.S. and China on trade policy to focus instead on improving economic fundamentals.

The Nasdaq was lower, however, as a decline in technology shares pressured the index and limited the overall market's advance.

Where are the major benchmarks trading?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176 points, or 0.7%, to 26,423, leaving the blue-chip average 0.7% away from its record. It has been 163 trading days since the Dow's last record, its longest such stretch since a period of 288 days that occurred between May 2015 and July 2016, according to the Dow Jones Data Group.

The S&P 500 added 2 points to 2,907, a gain of 0.1% that put it just 0.4% below its record. If the S&P ends in positive territory, that would mark its seventh rise of the past eight sessions.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 34 points to 7,923, a decline of 0.4%.

The Cboe Volatility Index fell 7.2%, or 0.93, to 11.86. Wall Street's so-called "fear index" has dropped in seven of the past eight sessions, and Wednesday put it on track for both its lowest settlement since Aug. 9 as well as its biggest one-day percentage decline since Aug. 16.

What's driving market activity?

Trading on Wall Street has been relatively quiet given that earnings season is largely over and there have been few major economic indicators released this week. That has left an opening for markets to be driven by the latest developments on trade.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump reiterated his hard-line stance on China during a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and said the U.S. had "no choice" but to levy another $267 billion in duties on China. That would come on top of announced tariffs on about $200 billion in Chinese goods announced late Monday; Trump also threatened additional penalties as part of his campaign to pressure Beijing to change its commercial practices.

In response, China retaliated with tariffs of 5% to 10% on $60 billion worth of U.S. products that will take effect Sept. 24 and said it may introduce more measures if the U.S. goes ahead with higher tariffs.

Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group, said a trade war between the U.S. and China could last "maybe 20 years" and that "it's going to be a mess."

Technology stocks have had some of the highest correlation to the trade issue, as they generate a hefty percentage of their revenue from outside the U.S. and because they depend on Asian markets for their supply chains. The sector is also one of the strongest performers of the year, up 16.9%, a gain that is second only to the 18% rise of consumer-discretionary stocks. The size of the rally has some investors concerned the move was overdone .

While many are concerned that a full-blown trade war will become a huge headwind to global economic growth, investors have repeatedly shrugged off the issue over the past several months, choosing instead to focus on signs of improving economic fundamentals.

In the latest economic data, the U.S. current-account deficit, a measures of the nation's debt to other countries, fell 17% in the second quarter .

What are market analysts saying?

"We could be near peak political trade rhetoric, but without any visible effect on economic data, investors are just looking through the noise. We're essentially still in a negotiation phase, and until we have set policies that we can evaluate, markets will continue to ignore this to a certain extent," said Matt Forester, chief investment officer of BNY Mellon's Lockwood Advisors.

"The U.S. environment remains very positive, and there's a big difference between the sensitivity of the stock market to trade -- which is most important to large U.S. stocks -- and the sensitivity of the overall economy."

What stocks are in focus?

Business-software vendor SAP said it would expand its partnership in online platform services with Alibaba Group Holding. U.S.-listed shares of SAP fell 0.7% while Alibaba rose 3.4%.

Microsoft late Tuesday said it was raising its quarterly dividend by nearly 10%. The stock fell 1.5%. Another tech giant, Apple, fell 0.8%.

Bayer is stepping up the legal defense of its flagship weed killer , after a verdict in a recent case alleging the chemical causes cancer sent shares down sharply and raised the prospect of costly plaintiff payouts. Shares rose 0.6%.

Shares of Command Security surged 47% after it agreed to be acquired by Spain-based Prosegur SA Compania de Seguridad for $28.9 million.

The stock of Molecular Templates jumped 57% after it announced a joint-development partnership with Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Co

Tilray Inc. shares jumped 45%, building on a rally of almost 30% in the previous session that came after the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration signed off on a plan for the cannabis cultivator to import a marijuana product from Canada to test its effectiveness at treating a disorder that affects millions of Americans. The stock has been an trading favorite this past month, as investors bet that stocks related to marijuana could see massive growth. Tilray has surged more than 600% over the past month.

What are other markets doing?

Asian stock markets rose as Japanese stocks jumped further amid added gains for dollar-yen and bond yields and Chinese stocks shrugged off new tariffs. The Bank of Japan reiterated that it would keep interest rates extremely low "for an extended period ," holding to forward guidance it first introduced in July.

Crude oil was flat on the day, while gold prices rose 0.4%. The U.S. dollar index dipped 0.2%.