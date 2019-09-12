MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Set For 7th Gain In A Row On Renewed Trade Optimism, ECB Stimulus

By Chris Matthews and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

ECB cuts interest rates further into negative territory; U.S. and China to meet on trade in October

The Dow climbed Thursday afternoon, putting the blue-chip index on track to log its longest win streak in more than a year, following reports suggesting the U.S. and China were inching toward resolving a more than yearlong international trade dispute.

Investors were also digesting the European Central Bank's announcement of fresh stimulus measures, including an interest rate cut that moved a deposit rate further into negative territory and the relaunch of a program of government bond buying that it hopes will reinvigorate a flagging European economy.

How are the major benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146 points, or 0.5%, at 27,282, and a seventh advance on Thursday would mark the best series of gains since an eight-session rally ended May 14, 2018, according to FactSet data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index added 17 points, or 0.6%, at 3,018, while The Nasdaq Composite index advanced 49 points, or 0.6%, at 8,218.

On Wednesday, the Dow rose 227.61 points, or 0.9%, to 27,137.04, closing above 27,000 for the first time since July. The S&P 500 index advanced 21.54 points, or 0.7%, to 3,000.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 85.52 points, or 1.1%, to 8,169.67.

Wednesday's action left the Dow and S&P just about 0.3% from their record closes, while the Nasdaq remains 1.4% from its all-time closing high.

What's driving the market?

The Dow reversed modest Thursday-morning losses to advance modestly after Bloomberg reported (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-09-12/trump-advisers-considering-interim-china-deal-to-delay-tariffs?srnd=premium) that the Trump Administration at it is considering an interim deal to avoid planned tariff increases, but White House sources immediately denied the U.S. was working on such a deal (https://www.cnbc.com/2019/09/12/senior-white-house-official-denies-report-us-considering-interim-china-trade-deal.html).

And there was scepticism about a deal from money managers such as DoubleLine Chief Executive Jeffrey Gundlach, who said he did not believe there will be a U.S.-China trade deal before the U.S. presidential election .

The news followed tweets by President Trump Wednesday (https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1171925717988388865?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1171925717988388865&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.marketwatch.com%2Fstory%2Fus-stock-futures-rise-after-trump-delays-tariff-hikes-against-china-until-oct-15-2019-09-11) announcing he would delay a tariff hike --from 25% to 30%--that was scheduled to take effect Oct. 1, until Oct. 15., "as a gesture of goodwill."

A separate report in the Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/china-seeks-to-narrow-trade-talks-with-u-s-in-bid-to-break-deadlock-11568284169) cited Chinese officials, who are looking to narrow the scope of the negotiations to exclude national security issues, as it hopes to make progress on the tariff front. The moves come as American and Chinese representatives are slated to meet in early October to restart stalled trade negotiations and avert any further escalation of animosities between the economic superpowers.

No date has been set to begin the high-level trade discussions, but the latest olive branch does help to reflect a momentary softening of tensions between Beijing and Washington, which had rattled global economies, because an outright trade war could further weaken an already slowing global economy.

See also: U.S. wants to make progress in solving China trade dispute: Mnuchin

"The S&P 500 has now fully retraced the August pullback, and in doing so has priced in a lasting U.S.-China trade truce and aggressive [global] central bank easing ... and no more geopolitical surprises," wrote Tom Essaye, president of the Sevens Report in a Thursday note to clients.

"Proof of that is evident in the lack of a rally despite the short tariff delay announcement," he added. "At these levels, a trade "truce" (so no more tariffs) is mostly priced into stocks, just a delay won't be a positive catalyst--the market already expects more."

Earlier Thursday morning stocks rose on news the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate from -0.4% to -0.5% , while announcing it would restart open-ended purchasing of long-term government bonds at a pace of EUR20 billion a month in an effort to further reduce long-term interest rates. The bank said rates would remain at "present or lower levels" until the inflation outlook "robustly" converges with its target of just below 2%.

In an effort to mitigate the effects of negative rates on bank profitability, the central bank introduced a system of tiered rates that will exempt some bank reserves held at the bank.

Investors were also watching new economic data which showed the number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits fell by 15,000 to 204,000 during the week ended Sept. 7 , below economists expectations of 213,000, according to a MarketWatch poll.

The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.1% in August, in line with expectations, while core inflation rose 0.3%, above forecasts of a 0.2% gain. The year-over-year rise in underlying inflation advanced to 2.4%, matching a 13-month high.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Oracle are in focus after the technology company late Wednesday said co-CEO Mark Hurd was taking a leave of absence for health reasons, while announcing that fiscal first quarter revenue grew short of Wall Street estimates. Co-CEO Safra Catz and Chairman Larry Ellison will cover Hurd's duties, the company said. Oracle shares fell Thursday morning.

Hertz Global Holdings stock rose Thursday, after billionaire investor Carl Icahn disclosed that he increased his stake in the car rental company to 30.1% of the shares outstanding.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (T) fell, after the telecom giant flagged low upgrade rates (https://about.att.com/story/2019/2020_planning_update.html) as a potential threat to revenue in the third quarter, while projecting WarnerMedia revenues to fall roughly $400 million, as "a number of second-half 2018 hit movies" poses challenges to year-over-year growth.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose 1.3 basis points to 1.75% Thursday.

In commodity markets, the price of crude oil was off 2.1% to about $55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after falling more than 2% on Wednesday after an IEA report forecasting increased supplies and the failure of the OPEC+ meeting in Abu Dhabi to address production cuts.

Gold prices headed 1.1% higher to roughly $1,520 an ounce. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, edged 0.2% lower relative to a basket of leading rivals, despite weakness in the Euro, which fell 0.3% to $1.103.

In Asia overnight Thursday, the China CSI 300 l gained 1.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 0.3% and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.8%. European shares edged higher Thursday following the ECB move, with the Stoxx Europe 600 closing with a 0.2% gain.