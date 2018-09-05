MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Set To Fall A 4th Session In A Row As U.S.-Canada Talks On Nafta Are Set To Resume

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

U.S. stocks on Wednesday were on track to extend losses as testy talks between the U.S. and Canada on trade were set to resume after ending last week without an agreement. Negotiations between Washington and international trade partners have been a source of anxiety for Wall Street, though largely offset by strong corporate results and signs of a healthy domestic economy.

How are equity benchmarks performing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 122 points, or 0.5%, lower at 25,863, while S&P 500 index futures were off 11.05 points, or 0.4%, at 2,887.25. Nasdaq-100 futures declined by 34.50 points, or 0.5%, at 7,604.75.

On Tuesday , after markets were closed in observance of Labor Day, the Dow fell 12.34 points to 25,952.48, bouncing back from an intraday loss of around 158 points. The S&P 500 index shed 4.80 points, or 0.2%, to 2,896.72 and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 18.29 points, or 0.2%, to 8,091.25.

The Dow is on track to record its fourth straight decline, a losing streak it hasn't register since mid-August, according to FactSet data.

What's driving the market?

The U.S. and Canada are set to resume high-stakes efforts to resolve trade differences as they work toward recasting the North American Free Trade Agreement. Discussions have been tense at times with President Donald Trump over the Labor Day weekend threatening to move forward without its northern neighbor if it can't agree to terms. On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated the country's view that "no Nafta is better than a bad Nafta deal for Canadians, and that's what we are going to stay with."

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington later Wednesday.

The uncertainty around trade has rattled investors, helping to overshadow U.S. economic data that has been healthy, including the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey, which on Monday rose to 61.3 in August, its highest level since May 2004.

Nafta tensions and uncertainty about trade relations between the U.S. and China have been undercut some confidence in the markets following a series of equity market records in recent weeks.

On top of that investors are keeping a close eye on a steady unraveling of emerging market as the U.S. dollar, perceived as a source of safety for fretful investors, has strengthening amid the protracted trade spats. At the forefront of those worries are declines in the Turkish lira , Argentina's peso and the South African rand .

What data and Fed speakers are ahead.

Markets are bracing for a report on the international trade deficit for August due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Separately, a trio of Federal Reserve speakers are on deck. St. Louis President James Bullard speaks at 9:20 a.m. to discuss the economy and monetary policy at a conference in New York.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is slated to speak at 4 p.m. at a town hall forum in Bozeman, Mont., while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to speak at a fireside chat at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs at 6:30 p.m.

What are market participants saying?

"Sentiment seems to have remained sour, as futures tracking the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq-100 are pointing to a notably lower open today. Asia was a sea of red on Wednesday as well," wrote Marios Hadjikyriacos, market strategist with brokerage XM in a Wednesday research note.

What did other markets do?

Chinese stocks traded lower after a weeklong losing streak ended Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite traded down 1.7% and the Shenzhen Composite fell by 1.6%.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei finished down 0.5%.

The U.S. dollar as measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the buck against six rivals, edged up 0.1% at 95.51 and have gained 0.4%, so far this week.