Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Set To Fall A 4th Session In A Row As U.S.-Canada Talks On Nafta Are Set To Resume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 12:49pm CEST

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

U.S. stocks on Wednesday were on track to extend losses as testy talks between the U.S. and Canada on trade were set to resume after ending last week without an agreement. Negotiations between Washington and international trade partners have been a source of anxiety for Wall Street, though largely offset by strong corporate results and signs of a healthy domestic economy.

How are equity benchmarks performing?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 122 points, or 0.5%, lower at 25,863, while S&P 500 index futures were off 11.05 points, or 0.4%, at 2,887.25. Nasdaq-100 futures declined by 34.50 points, or 0.5%, at 7,604.75.

On Tuesday , after markets were closed in observance of Labor Day, the Dow fell 12.34 points to 25,952.48, bouncing back from an intraday loss of around 158 points. The S&P 500 index shed 4.80 points, or 0.2%, to 2,896.72 and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined by 18.29 points, or 0.2%, to 8,091.25.

The Dow is on track to record its fourth straight decline, a losing streak it hasn't register since mid-August, according to FactSet data.

What's driving the market?

The U.S. and Canada are set to resume high-stakes efforts to resolve trade differences as they work toward recasting the North American Free Trade Agreement. Discussions have been tense at times with President Donald Trump over the Labor Day weekend threatening to move forward without its northern neighbor if it can't agree to terms. On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated the country's view that "no Nafta is better than a bad Nafta deal for Canadians, and that's what we are going to stay with."

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington later Wednesday.

The uncertainty around trade has rattled investors, helping to overshadow U.S. economic data that has been healthy, including the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey, which on Monday rose to 61.3 in August, its highest level since May 2004.

Nafta tensions and uncertainty about trade relations between the U.S. and China have been undercut some confidence in the markets following a series of equity market records in recent weeks.

On top of that investors are keeping a close eye on a steady unraveling of emerging market as the U.S. dollar, perceived as a source of safety for fretful investors, has strengthening amid the protracted trade spats. At the forefront of those worries are declines in the Turkish lira , Argentina's peso and the South African rand .

What data and Fed speakers are ahead.

Markets are bracing for a report on the international trade deficit for August due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Separately, a trio of Federal Reserve speakers are on deck. St. Louis President James Bullard speaks at 9:20 a.m. to discuss the economy and monetary policy at a conference in New York.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari is slated to speak at 4 p.m. at a town hall forum in Bozeman, Mont., while Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to speak at a fireside chat at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs at 6:30 p.m.

What are market participants saying?

"Sentiment seems to have remained sour, as futures tracking the Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq-100 are pointing to a notably lower open today. Asia was a sea of red on Wednesday as well," wrote Marios Hadjikyriacos, market strategist with brokerage XM in a Wednesday research note.

What did other markets do?

Chinese stocks traded lower after a weeklong losing streak ended Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite traded down 1.7% and the Shenzhen Composite fell by 1.6%.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei finished down 0.5%.

The U.S. dollar as measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the buck against six rivals, edged up 0.1% at 95.51 and have gained 0.4%, so far this week.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.10% 2750.58 End-of-day quote.-17.00%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.05% 25952.48 Delayed Quote.4.99%
NASDAQ 100 -0.42% 7622.3224 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 8091.2458 Delayed Quote.17.47%
NIKKEI 225 -0.51% 22580.83 Real-time Quote.-0.25%
S&P 500 -0.17% 2896.72 Real-time Quote.8.52%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.33% 95.44 End-of-day quote.3.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:51pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Will Midterm Elections Sink The Stock Market? Here's What History Says
DJ
12:49pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Set To Fall A 4th Session In A Row As U.S.-Canada Talks On Nafta Are Set To Resume
DJ
12:00pASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Hit With Widespread Declines
DJ
11:40aGlobal Stocks Fall Amid Nafta Uncertainty
DJ
11:18aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : UK housebuilders shine as FTSE comes under pressure
RE
11:12aEUROPE : European shares dip on trade tensions, Italy banks buoyed
RE
10:08aGlobal Stocks Fall Amid Nafta Uncertainty
DJ
09:37aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End Lower As Investors Track Trade Tensions
DJ
09:35aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Drop As Trade Worries Persist
DJ
08:48aStocks: Debt Curbs Crimp China Purchases -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.