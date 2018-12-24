MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Skids About 400 Points Lower In Early Action On The Eve Of Christmas

By Barbara Kollmeyer and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin conducts calls with major banks over the weekend about liquidity

U.S. stock indexes trade sharply lower in a holiday-shortened session after the worst week of trading since the financial crisis of 2008.

Wall Street trading on the New York Stock Exchange will end at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, on the eve of Christmas and will be closed on Tuesday for the holiday.

How are benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average trades 380 points, or 1.7%, lower at 22,069, while the S&P 500 index fell 40 points, or 1.7%, to 2,376. The Nasdaq Composite Index traded down 82 points, or 1.3%, to 6,254.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are coming off the worst weekly percentage declines in about a decade, while the Dow booked its worst point drop in about 10 years. All three indexes are set for the ugliest monthly drop since October of 2008, during the heart of the 2008-09 financial crisis.

The Nasdaq officially entered bear-market territory on Friday, down 21.9% from its Aug. 31 highs. That is as the S&P and the Dow inch closer to bear market territory, with the S&P off 17.5% from its Sept. 20 highs, and the Dow down 16.3% from an Oct. 3 high.

What's driving the market?

Equity and bond markets will finish early to mark Christmas Eve and will be closed on Tuesday for the Christmas holiday. The rest of the week will see normal trading hours. However, with many traders out for the holidays, volumes are expected to be thinner and move could be exaggerated.

Monday's potential bounce came as China's Ministry of Commerce said "new progress" had been reached in "vice-ministerial-level" trade discussions with the U.S. in a teleconference Friday, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday (https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/2179293/china-says-new-progress-has-been-made-us-trade-war-talks).

Over the weekend, Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he had spoken with the CEOs of the country's six biggest banks.

Mnuchin also was expected to hold a call Monday with the president's Working Group on financial markets "to discuss coordination efforts to assure normal market operations." The Treasury chief is on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Meanwhile, White House advisers over the weekend tried to ease investor concerns that President Donald Trump could fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell amid anger over the Fed's recent interest-rate hike that spurred more market losses. Mick Mulvaney, the president's incoming chief of staff, told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that Trump "now realizes" he cannot remove Powell, while Mnuchin stated Saturday that the president had not suggested firing Powell.

Friday saw another day of extreme volatility on Wall Street, as investors digested the implications of a partial government shutdown, which could persist through early January.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Bank of America, Citi(C), Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase(JPM), Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo--to ensure they had ample liquidity in case stock should resume selling off on Monday. All six banks were seeing their shares trade solidly lower.

How are other markets trading?

Asian stocks had a mixed session, with China's Shanghai Composite modestly higher, while the Nikkei was closed for a holiday. European stocks pointed to a weaker start.

The ICE Dollar Indexwas down 0.2% to 96.78, while goldrose 0.6% to $1,265.40 an ounce. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $45.77 a barrel.

What are strategists saying?

"Stocks remain trending strongly downward in a trend that's nearly erased 50% of the entire rally from 2016 in S&P," wrote Mark Newton, independent technical analyst at Newton Advisors, in a Monday research note.

"Last week's 'Make-Or-Break' comment was decided by the nasty 'Break' on Monday which resulted in severe acceleration and resulted in the worst week of performance in a decade. The decline has begun to take a toll on the broader structures, which now show long-term trend breaks on monthly logarithmic charts from the 2009 lows," Newton wrote.