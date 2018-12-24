Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange :

Toronto Stock Exchange (13,780.19, down 155.25 points).

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Up $1.04 , or 16 per cent, to $7.56 on 11.1 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 14 cents , or 2.1 per cent, to $6.81 on 10.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Down 12 cents , or 0.64 per cent, to $18.50 on 7.7 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Gold. Up 31 cents , or 7.35 per cent, to $4.53 on 6.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down five cents , or 2.62 per cent to $1.86 on 5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down six cents , or three per cent, to $1.95 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Unchanged at $3.35 . Air Canada's acquisition of the Aeroplan loyalty program has received all required federal regulatory approvals ahead of a shareholders' vote on a $450-million agreement reached by the airline in November. Shareholders of current Aeroplan owner Aimia Inc. are scheduled to vote on the cash deal on Jan. 8 . Under their agreement, Air Canada will buy the Aeroplan business from Aimia for cash and also assume $1.9 billion of liabilities to points holders — partially backed by two banks that offer Aeroplan credit cards.