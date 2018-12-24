Log in
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Aphria : Most actively traded companies on the TSX

12/24/2018 | 08:07pm CET

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (13,780.19, down 155.25 points).

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Up $1.04, or 16 per cent, to $7.56 on 11.1 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 14 cents, or 2.1 per cent, to $6.81 on 10.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Down 12 cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $18.50 on 7.7 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Gold. Up 31 cents, or 7.35 per cent, to $4.53 on 6.3 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down five cents, or 2.62 per cent to $1.86 on 5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down six cents, or three per cent, to $1.95 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Unchanged at $3.35. Air Canada's acquisition of the Aeroplan loyalty program has received all required federal regulatory approvals ahead of a shareholders' vote on a $450-million agreement reached by the airline in November. Shareholders of current Aeroplan owner Aimia Inc. are scheduled to vote on the cash deal on Jan. 8. Under their agreement, Air Canada will buy the Aeroplan business from Aimia for cash and also assume $1.9 billion of liabilities to points holders — partially backed by two banks that offer Aeroplan credit cards.

© 2018 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved., source Canadian Press DataFile
