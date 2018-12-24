Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Skids To End Down 2.9%; S&P 500 On Cusp Of Bear Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 08:06pm CET

By Barbara Kollmeyer and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Worst trading session on the eve of Christmas in history

U.S. stock indexes booked their worst trading session on the eve of Christmas in history in a holiday-shortened session, putting the S&P 500 on the brink of the 20% decline from a recent peak that is commonly considered a bear market.

Wall Street trading on the New York Stock Exchange closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Tuesday for the holiday.

How are benchmarks performing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 653.17 points, or 2.9%, lower at 21,0792.20, marking its lowest close since Sept. 7, 2017, while the S&P 500 index fell 65.52 points, or 2.7%, to 2,351.10, representing its lowest since April 21, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index traded down 140.08 points, or 2.2%, to end at 6,192.92, marking its lowest close since July 10, 2017.

All three indexes have fallen for four straight sessions. The Nasdaq has skidded 8.7% in that time, while the Dow has lost 8% and the S&P 7.7%. The trio is on track for the ugliest monthly drop since October of 2008, during the heart of the 2008-09 financial crisis. Last week was the worst week of trading since the financial crisis of 2008.

The Nasdaq officially entered bear-market territory on Friday, and has now plunged 23.6% from its record close set Aug. 29. The S&P has slumped 19.8% from its Sept. 20 record close, and the Dow has slid 18.8% from its Oct. 3 record close.

What's driving the market?

A fresh source of anxiety was a tweet from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that he had spoken with the CEOs of the country's six biggest banks. to assess the health of the banking system. That raised some questions about liquidity among those institutions, a concern that previously hadn't existed. Treasury officials insist that the calls to bank executives was just a routine checkup.

Mnuchin on Monday held a call with the president's Working Group on financial markets "to discuss coordination efforts to assure normal market operations." The Treasury chief is on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Nonetheless, the tweet overshadowed any positive impulses from China's Ministry of Commerce declaring that "new progress" had been reached in "vice-ministerial-level" trade discussions with the U.S. in a teleconference Friday, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday (https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/2179293/china-says-new-progress-has-been-made-us-trade-war-talks).

Meanwhile, White House advisers over the weekend tried to ease investor concerns that President Donald Trump could fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell amid anger over the Fed's recent interest-rate hike that spurred more market losses. Mick Mulvaney, the president's incoming chief of staff, told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that Trump "now realizes" he cannot remove Powell, while Mnuchin stated Saturday that the president had not suggested firing Powell.

Meanwhile, parts of the federal government shut down Friday for the third time this year as lawmakers in Washington continued to wrangle over funding for Trump's proposed border wall . The shutdown could last into 2019, when the new Congress returns from a holiday break.

Equity and bond markets finished early to mark Christmas Eve and will be closed on Tuesday for the Christmas holiday. The rest of the week will see normal trading hours. However, with many traders out for the holidays, volumes are expected to be thinner and moves could be exaggerated.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Bank of America, Citi(C), Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase(JPM), Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargoended the day solidly lower in the wake of the concerns raised by Mnuchin's tweet.

Apple sank 2.6% to close at the lowest level since July 12, 2017, and its market cap fell below $700 billion for the first time since Feb. 10, 2017 .

How are other markets trading?

Asian stocks had a mixed session, with China's Shanghai Composite modestly higher, while the Nikkei was closed for a holiday. European stocks pointed to a weaker start.

The ICE Dollar Indexwas down 0.5% to 96.49, while goldjumped 1.1% to settle at $1,271.80 an ounce. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose fell below $44 a barrel and was extending its decline toward a fresh 17-month nadir.

What are strategists saying?

"Stocks remain trending strongly downward in a trend that's nearly erased 50% of the entire rally from 2016 in S&P," wrote Mark Newton, independent technical analyst at Newton Advisors, in a Monday research note.

"Last week's 'Make-Or-Break' comment was decided by the nasty 'Break' on Monday which resulted in severe acceleration and resulted in the worst week of performance in a decade. The decline has begun to take a toll on the broader structures, which now show long-term trend breaks on monthly logarithmic charts from the 2009 lows," Newton wrote.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -2.59% 146.83 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
BANK OF AMERICA -2.74% 22.73 Delayed Quote.-20.83%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.43% 2527.01 End-of-day quote.-23.75%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.91% 21792.2 Delayed Quote.-9.20%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP -2.31% 156.35 Delayed Quote.-37.18%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -2.16% 92.14 Delayed Quote.-11.94%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.78% 37.01 Delayed Quote.-28.19%
NASDAQ 100 -2.43% 5899.3546 Delayed Quote.-5.47%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.21% 6192.9195 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
NIKKEI 225 -1.15% 20158.67 Real-time Quote.-11.45%
S&P 500 -2.71% 2351.1 Delayed Quote.-9.61%
WELLS FARGO -3.37% 43.6 Delayed Quote.-25.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:10pDow Falls 650 Points Despite Mnuchin's Bid to Reassure Investors
DJ
08:55pBOND REPORT : 2-year Treasury Note Yield Slides Below 200-day Moving Average As Stocks Plunge
DJ
08:06pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Skids To End Down 2.9%; S&P 500 On Cusp Of Bear Market
DJ
08:05pDollar weakens on government shutdown concerns, plunging stocks
RE
07:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Fall Despite Mnuchin Bid to Reassure Investors
DJ
07:30pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Fall Despite Mnuchin Bid to Reassure Investors
DJ
07:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Fall Despite Mnuchin Bid to Reassure Investors
DJ
06:51pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Fall Despite Mnuchin Bid to Reassure Investors
DJ
06:25pU.S. Government Bond Prices Rise as Stocks Fall
DJ
05:54pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Fall Despite Mnuchin Bid to Reassure Investors
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3MARICANN GROUP INC : MARICANN : Wayland Receives Additional Licensing from Health Canada
4Oil plunges 6 percent as economic slowdown fears grip market
5European shares falter as worst year since 2008 nears its end

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.