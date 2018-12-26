MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Soars Over 1,000 Points As Stocks Bounce Back From Christmas Eve Meltdown

By William Watts and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Major indexes log biggest one-day percentage rise since March 2009

The worst Christmas Eve in stock-market history was more than offset Wednesday by the best day-after-Christmas trading day on record, with the Dow logging its first-ever 1,000-point, single-day gain as equities roared back from oversold conditions.

Equities closed early in an abbreviated session Monday and were closed Tuesday for Christmas Day.

How did benchmarks perform?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a gain of 1,086.25 points, or 5%, at 22,878.45. The S&P 500 soared 116.60 points, or 5%, to end at 2,467.70. The Nasdaq Composite rose leapt 361.44 points, or 5.8%, to 6,554.36.

On a percentage basis, all three major indexes saw the strongest one-day gains since March 23, 2009. It also marked the best ever day-after-Christmas performance for the gauges.

In a shortened Christmas Eve session Monday , the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 653.17 points, or 2.9%, to 21,792.20, marking its lowest close since Sept. 7, 2017, while the S&P 500 indexfell 2.7% to 2,351.10, its lowest since April 21, 2017. The Nasdaq Composite Indextumbled 2.2% to 6,192.92, its lowest close since July 10, 2017.

Stocks remain down sharply for December, with all three major indexes down more than 10% for the month to date and the Nasdaq in bear-market territory.

What's driving the market?

Retailers were in rally mode Wednesday, with a 6.3% rise for consumer-discretionary companies leading S&P 500 sectors to the upside.

Shoppers delivered the strongest holiday sales increase for U.S. retailers in six years , according to Mastercard Spending Pulse, which tracks online and in-store spending with all forms of payment.

The energy sector rose more than 6%, with oil companies lifted by a sharp rebound for crude.

Among consumer-discretionary firms, shares of Amazon helped set the tone, rising more than 9% after the company said it logged another record holiday season .

The White House on Wednesday denied a CNN report that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's job was in "serious jeopardy" after a failed attempt to calm markets. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told NBC News that he was confident that President Donald Trump was happy with Mnuchin (https://www.nbcnews.com/business/markets/mnuchin-powell-won-t-get-axed-says-white-house-economic-n952016). In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Hassett also said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's job was "100% safe ."

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed and Powell for tightening monetary policy.

Meanwhile, parts of the federal government remain shut down as lawmakers in Washington tussle over funding for Trump's proposed border wall . Trump also said Tuesday that the government won't reopen until "we have a wall, fence, whatever they like to call it."

What are analysts saying?

While some investors have argued that stocks are due to put in at least an intermediate-term bottom, others cautioned that the sharp rebound witnessed Wednesday and in other sessions in recent months are characteristic of sharp bounces from oversold conditions often seen in bear-market conditions.

"What's changed from Monday to today, other than we were off" on Tuesday, asked Adam Sarhan, chief executive at 50 Park Investments, in a phone interview.

The market underwent a sea change in early October when Powell talked aggressively about future interest-rate rises, effectively ending a framework that had seen stocks capable of rallying on reassurances of continued easy policy by central bankers. Subsequent efforts to soften the message have failed to reassure markets, underlining the downbeat psychology, Sarhan said.

Other investors questioned whether the recent selloff had roots in legitimate concerns over the outlook for the economy and corporate profits.

"The market's volatility still seems to us to be more of a 'run' on the equity market based on fear rather than fundamentals," said Dan Suzuki, portfolio manager at Richard Bernstein Advisors, in a note.

"The difference between a run on the banking system and a run on the stock market is that the banking system has an explicit government backstop (FDIC). In stark contrast, not only does the stock market not have a government backstop, but many of the drivers of the current volatility directly stem from government policy (trade, oil prices, the Federal Reserve, the government shutdown)," Suzuki said.

How did other markets trade?

Oil futures, which came under heavy pressure last week and Monday, were in rebound mode, bouncing sharply from a 17-month low .

Major European markets remained closed on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.9% on the heels of a 5% slump Tuesday in reaction to Wall Street's losses. China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%.

The ICE Dollar Indexrose 0.5%, while goldeked out a gain. February West Texas Intermediate crude rallied 8% to wipe out its own Christmas Eve plunge.

What stocks were in focus?

Roku shares rose 11.7%, after Needham said the stock was its Top Pick for 2019 .

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla rallied over 10% after analysts at Wedbush said they remained bullish on Model 3 production and European demand. Shares had plunged on Monday.

Among retailers, Kohl's Corp. shares (KSS) rose 10.3%, while shares of Dollar Tree jumped 5.6% and Ross Stores gained 7.2%. Home Depot rose 6.4%.

Shares of generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.(TEVA) advanced 8.4% after Neos Therapeutics said it entered a confidential settlement and licensing agreement with the company to resolve patent litigation related to a treatment for ADHD. Neos shares fell 0.6%.

Also:U.S. holiday retail sales are strongest in 6 years, by this measure

What's on the economic calendar?

The Case-Shiller 20-city price index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in October, while the year-over-year advance fell to 5% from a revised 5.2% in September.