MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Struggles After Weak Bank Earnings Even As Broader Market Gains

By Sue Chang and Chris Matthews, MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley revenue falls 10.5%

U.S. stocks were putting in a mixed performance Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average pressured in the wake of weak bank earnings as investors watched for impact from a nearly one-month partial shutdown of the government.

How are benchmarks faring?

The Dow fell 28 points, or 0.1%, to 24,178, while the S&P 500 index edged up 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,620 in choppy trade. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10 points, or 0.1%, to 7,045.

What's driving the market?

Wall Street remains focused on banking sector performance after Morgan Stanley announced earnings and revenue that fell short of analyst expectations . Chief Executive Officer James Gorman reassured investors, however, that, "We do not believe the fourth quarter is the new normal," while adding that the bank's performance in the first quarter of 2019 has already begun to rebound.

Morgan Stanley's underwhelming results follow a warning by French bank Société Générale that its fourth-quarter revenue would fall roughly 20% due to the challenging environment in global capital markets.

News late Wednesday that federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into China's Huawei Technologies Co. for allegedly stealing trade secrets from American corporations it does business with. The development raised fears that broader tensions between the U.S. and China would prevent a trade deal to stave off the Trump administration's planned increase in tariffs on a range of imports from 10% to 25%, scheduled for March 1.

Meanwhile, investors were increasingly worried that a government shutdown, entering its 27th day, would deliver a more lasting impact to economic growth in the first quarter, with no end in sight for the partial closure.

Separately, investors awaited the next steps for the U.K. after Theresa May's government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote as she attempts to forge a path forward for the country's exit from the European Union.

The number of Americans newly applying for unemployment benefits fell in the week ending Jan. 12, to 213,000 from 216,000 the week prior. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected a reading of 220,000.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's manufacturing index rose to 17.0 in January, up from 9.1 in December, the bank reported Thursday. The index reflects the health of the manufacturing sector in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

What are the strategists saying?

"There are so many earnings reports yet to come, and that's why you're not seeing more movement in the markets today," Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments told MarketWatch.

Investors remained focused on bank earnings this week, and what the numbers and management commentary say about the broader U.S. economy, Tom Essaye, president of the Sevens Report said in a note to clients. Commentary from banks executives has been "better than feared," he wrote.

"The numbers themselves are OK, but not great, while the commentary is reassuring, but not overtly optimistic," Essaye argued. "Given very low expectations [for the financial sector] heading into this earnings season, the better-than-feared result is helping markets rally, but it's not enough to cause a material move higher in stocks through what we think is the higher end of the current range (2720ish)."

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Morgan Stanley fell 4.6% following release of quarterly results.

Signet Jewelers dropped 22% after the retailer cut guidance for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 and said its holiday performance fell short of expectations.

Amazon edged up 0.2% after Consumer Intelligence Research Partners Inc . said that Amazon Prime membership has reached 101 million members.

Shares of PPP Industries, Inc. (PPG) gained 3.2% after the company issued a downbeat outlook .

Blue Apron Holdings shares skidded 11% after the meal-kit company was included in a list of 10 potential bankruptcies in 2019 by Investor Place.

How are other markets trading?

Markets in Asia traded lower , with Japan's Nikkei , China's Shanghai Composite Index , and Hong Kong's Hang Seng all losing ground.

In Europe, markets were also in the red, with the FTSE 100 down 0.4%.

Crude oil retreated , while gold also traded lower and the U.S. dollar was mostly unchanged .

--Mark DeCambre contributed to this report