MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Threatens To Snap 3-day Win Streak As Stocks Stumble Lower Amid Bond-yield Slide

By Chris Matthews and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Home Depot shares buoy the Dow

U.S. stocks headed modestly lower Tuesday as investors contend with worries about the strength of the U.S. economy and political developments in Europe that were weighing on government bonds.

How are the major benchmarks faring?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 75 points, or 03%, at 26,059, the S&P 500 index lost 12 points, or 0.4% to 2,911, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 25 points, or 0.3%, to 7,976.

On Monday, the Dow rose 249.78 points, or 1%, to end at 26,135.79, while the S&P 500 index added 34.97 points, or 1.2%, to close at 2,923.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 106.82 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 8,002.81.

A fourth consecutive gain for the Dow and the S&P 500 would represent those indexes' longest since the period ended July 15.

What's driving the market?

U.S. stocks struggled for altitude Tuesday, but investors reacted positively to quarterly results from Home Depot Inc.(HD), which beat expectations but warned that lumber price deflation, as well as the impact of possible tariffs, will impact its fiscal year sales. Its shares were up 4.5%.

Home Depot earnings come a day after the U.S. Commerce Department said it has given Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. another 90-day reprieve during which it can continue to do business with American companies, without the granting of case-by-case licenses that would otherwise be needed, after the Commerce Department added it to its "entity list" in May .

Developments in Europe were putting some pressure on U.S. stocks, as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, head of the populist 5 Star Movement, resigned dissolving a tenuous pact with Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's anti-immigrant League party, raising worries about the country's leadership and sending bond prices higher and yields lower.

The 10-year Treasury note's yield was down about 4.2 basis points Tuesday to 1.556%, while the 2-year Treasury note yielded 1.488%, down 3.7 basis points.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Monday leveled fresh criticism against the Federal Reserve, asking that the central bank consider deeper cuts to key interest rates, of around 1%. Trump did, however, declare the U.S. economy in good shape, despite the trade clash with China, which economists and many executives from American companies highlight as a problem for business planning, one that could throw the U.S. into a recession. "We're doing tremendously well. Our consumers are rich. I gave a tremendous tax cut and they're loaded up with money," Trump said on Monday.

"For some time, we have been concerned that investors were too reliant on Fed rate cuts and too complacent about the prospects for a China trade deal, and we are now seeing the market waking up to these risks. There is way too much uncertainty to be near term bullish today," wrote David Spika, president of GuideStone Capital Management, in a Tuesday note.

Check out: Stocks could fall another 8% as 'Trump put' and 'Fed put' expire, says Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson

Potentially weighing on technology shares is a report that as many as 20 states attorneys general will launch a joint antitrust investigation of large technology firms, according to the Wall Street Journal . This comes after Justice Department announced a separate antitrust review of the tech firms, which reportedly include Google parent Alphabet and Facebook, among others.

Looking ahead, investors will watch for comments from Fed officials later in the day, including San Francisco Federal President Mary Daly, who will speak at 4 p.m. at an online question-and-answer session, and Federal Gov. Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles, who is slated to speak at 6 p.m.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Kohl's fell 5.3% after the retailer reported second-quarter profits and revenues that beat Wall Street expectations.

Medtronic stock rose 9.3%, after issuing the medical technology company beat analyst expectations for fiscal-fourth quarter earnings and sales , while raising its full-year outlook.

U.S.-traded shares of Sea Ltd tumbled 10.3% Tuesday, after the online gaming company reported second-quarter results.

TJX Cos Inc. (TJX) stock slipped 0.2% after the discount retailer reported second-quarter revenue that fell short of expectations.

Shares of Beyond Meat rallied 5.6%, following an upgrade of the stock by JPMorgan, which argued that there is greater potential for the plant-based meat manufacturer to expand its presence in quick-service restaurants.

How are other markets trading?

Stocks in Asia traded mixed overnight, with China's CSI 300 falling 0.1%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index losing 0.2% and Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 0.6%. In Europe, stocks traded lower, with the Stoxx Europe 600 down 0.5%.

In commodities markets, the price of crude oil fell 1.4% to $55.40 per barrel, while gold prices traded flat at about $1,512 per ounce. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, fell less than 0.1% relative to its major trading partners.