MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Tumbles Over 800 Points As U.S.-China Trade Fight Intensifies

By William Watts, MarketWatch , Andrea Riquier

Treasury yields extend drop as investors seek havens

Stocks tumbled Monday, with Wall Street joining a global equity selloff seen after China allowed its currency to fall to a more-than-10-year low versus the dollar after President Donald Trump rattled markets by announcing additional tariffs on Chinese goods late last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 900 points at its session low and remained off 854 points, 3.2%, at 25,631, while the S&P 500 declined 97 points, or 3.2%, to 2,835. The Nasdaq Composite shed 308 points to 7,696, a decline of 4%, as China-sensitive tech stocks came under pressure. The steep sell-off came just one trading day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had their biggest weekly declines of 2019.

Until last week, market participants had been able to "compartmentalize" the U.S.-China trade war, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National, in a phone interview. Investors were aware of the continued trade tensions, but were reassured that negotiations were continuing and that neither side was prepared to escalate, he said.

That changed Thursday when Trump announced 10% tariffs on $300 billion of imports from China to take effect on Sept. 1 and was compounded when China allowed the yuan to drop.

"The escalation of the U.S.-China trade war puts us in a place where it's almost impossible to calculate the collateral damage," Hogan said. That's likely to continue to cast a cloud over the market unless there are signs of a de-escalation.

Stocks initially extended losses after the Institute for Supply Management said its nonmanufacturing, or services, index fell to 53.7% in July from 55.1% in June -- marking a slowdown in growth. The reading was the lowest since August 2016. A reading of more than 50 indicates expansion in activity.

China's yuan traded recently at 7.0975 to the dollar in offshore trade , after breaching the 7 level -- long referred to by market watchers as a "line in the sand." The Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/chinas-yuan-falls-past-key-level-of-7-to-the-dollar-11564977948?mod=article_inline), citing data from Refinitiv, said the yuan fell as much as 1.9% to a record offshore low of 7.1087 in Hong Kong on Monday. In mainland trade , the yuan traded at more than 7 per dollar for the first time since 2008.

Trump, in a Monday morning tweet, accused China of currency manipulation and said the Federal Reserve should "listen":

(https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1158350120649408513)

Global equities tumbled overnight as the yuan slumped. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 2.9% and may have also felt pressure from continued protests and a call for a general strike, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.6%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down more than 2% .

The Dow slumped 2.6% last week, its biggest weekly percentage loss since May, while the S&P 500 dropped 3.1% and the Nasdaq gave up 3.9%. Despite the latest trade rumblings, all three major indexes are still up by double-digits for the year to date.

Stocks suffered last week after investors expressed disappointment over Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's description of the latest rate cut as a "mid-cycle adjustment," which they took as a sign the central bank might not be as aggressive as expected when it comes to future rate cuts.

Losses were extended after Trump on Thursday announced he was imposing 10% tariffs on $300 billion worth of imports from China -- a move that took investors by surprise after both Beijing and Washington had described recent talks as constructive.

The scramble for havens saw Treasury yields, which move in the opposite direction of prices, extend a drop that last week took the 10-year rate to its lowest level since October 2016. On Monday afternoon, the 10-year yield was more than 10 basis points lower at 1.73%, according to FactSet.

Earnings season, meanwhile, enters its latter stage. Through Friday, 77% of S&P 500 companies had reported second-quarter results.

The blended earnings decline, which combines actual results for companies that have reported and estimated results for companies that have yet to report, for the second quarter stands at -1%, up from -2.7% last week, according to FactSet. If -1% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported two straight quarters of year-over-year declines in earnings since the first and second quarters of 2016, meeting the definition of an "earnings recession."

Shares of Apple slid more than 11% on Monday as investors weighed its exposure both to China's manufacturing sector and its consumers.

Shares of iPic Entertainment were down 58% after the company said it filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy to allow it time to restructure debt.