Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :

Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Oil Rebounds Sharply After Christmas Eve Plunge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 07:29pm CET

By Dan Molinski

--Oil prices surged Wednesday, fueled by a Wall Street rebound and a belief that worries about a slowing global economy and weakening oil demand may be overblown.

--Light, sweet crude for February delivery was recently 7.6% higher at $45.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Wednesday's gains erased all of Monday's 6.7% drop that had left prices at $42.53 a barrel, the lowest closing price since June 21, 2017.

--Brent crude for February delivery, the global oil benchmark, rose 6.6% to $54.10 a barrel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wall Street: The nearly 7% fall in the U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, on Monday was attributed largely to risk aversion related to a huge decline that day on Wall Street. But as U.S. stocks rebounded sharply Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently up more than 500 points, crude oil prices surged higher as well. "If the economy is not as bad as the market is suggesting, then it is very possible that we will quickly fall into an undersupplied [oil] market," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures in Chicago.

Bear Market: Even with Wednesday's big gains, however, oil prices remain 40% lower from early October, when they reached a multiyear peak of $76.41 a barrel. The bear-market plunge has been due largely to oversupply concerns as U.S. crude production soars toward 12 million barrels a day, while output from other major producers including Russia and Saudi Arabia also remain robust.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia agreed earlier this month to reduce production levels by 1.2 million barrels a day next year, and officials indicated last week that even steeper cuts are possible. But oil markets mostly shrugged off the bullish news recently. Analysts at Austin-based Drillinginfo said the market "seems convinced that production cuts by the participants may not be implemented according to plan nor will they be enough to offset expected global demand growth declines."

INSIGHT

Undersupply: Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. also said undersupply rather than oversupply could end up being the oil market's problem in 2019. "The last few days of selling pressure in the crude markets has felt less fundamentally driven and more a function of the overall market meltdown as increased equity volatility and growing macro concerns have weighed on a number of asset classes," said the analysts in a research note Wednesday. "OPEC+ cuts in Q1 should move the market balance to undersupplied, and if the U.S. upstream sector cuts capital as investors hope, then the commodity should ultimately start to find support in the new year as U.S. growth fears are abated."

AHEAD

--The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly oil inventory report Friday, rather than Wednesday, due to Christmas, while the American Petroleum Institute will release its data Thursday.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Write to Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.99% 22219.66 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
NASDAQ 100 3.12% 6080.2937 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.97% 6373.1874 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 2.07% 2398.88 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
WTI 6.93% 45.44 Delayed Quote.-24.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
07:29pOil Rebounds Sharply After Christmas Eve Plunge
DJ
07:26pINVENTRUST PROPERTIES CORP. : Acquires Sandy Plains Centre in Marietta, GA
BU
07:26pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Up More Than 400 Points As Stocks Attempt Rebound From Christmas Eve Meltdown
DJ
07:25pSHIRE : Description Current report filing
PU
07:23pWAL MART STORES : India tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit Amazon, Flipkart
RE
07:23pBank staff strike against merger hits services in India
AQ
07:22pIndia tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit Amazon, Flipkart
RE
07:18pABANDONED HOMES PROJECT : Launches "It's Not Worth It!" Campaign Aimed at Keeping Owners of Abandoned Homes Out of Jail
PR
07:17pLegum & Norman Hosts Donation Drive for Local Humane Societies
GL
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH: Hotels, a new territory to explore
3NK ROSNEFT' PAO : SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
4HESS CORPORATION : Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana despite Venezuela incident
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.