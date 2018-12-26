MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Up More Than 400 Points As Stocks Attempt Rebound From Christmas Eve Meltdown

By William Watts and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Amazon shares rise after another record holiday season

Strong gains for shares of beaten down retailers and energy companies fueled sharp gains for stocks Wednesday as Wall Street attempted to bounce back after the worst Christmas Eve performance in history left the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average on the cusp of a bear market.

Equities closed early in an abbreviated session Monday and were closed Tuesday for Christmas Day.

How are benchmarks performing?

The S&P 500was up 53 points, or 2.3%, to 2,404. The Dow Jones Industrial Averagewas up 451 points, or 2.1%, to 22,244 after rising more than 500 points at its high. The Nasdaq Composite rose 285 points, or 3%, to 6,378.

If the gains hold, it would snap a four-session losing run and would see the Nasdaq fully recoup Monday's sharp fall.

In a shortened Christmas Eve session Monday , the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 653.17 points, or 2.9%, to 21,792.20, marking its lowest close since Sept. 7, 2017, while the S&P 500 index fell 2.7% to 2,351.10, its lowest since April 21, 2017. The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 2.2% to 6,192.92, its lowest close since July 10, 2017.

The Nasdaq officially entered bear-market territory on Friday, and is now off 23.6% from its record close set Aug. 29. Through Monday, the S&P was down 19.8% from its Sept. 20 record close, and the Dow was down 18.8% from its Oct. 3 record close. A close 20% below a bull-market peak marks a bear market.

What's driving the market?

Retailers were in rally mode Wednesday, with a 4.1% rise for consumer-discretionary companies leading S&P 500 sectors to the upside. The rise would be the biggest one-day jump for the sector since August 2015, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Shoppers delivered the strongest holiday sales increase for U.S. retailers in six years , according to Mastercard Spending Pulse, which tracks onine and in-store spending with all forms of payment.

The energy sector was up more than 3%, while, with oil companies lifted by a sharp rebound for crude. The information-tech and communications-services sectors were both up around 2.8%.

Among consumer-discretionary firms, shares of Amazon helped set the tone, rising more than 6% after the company said it logged another record holiday season .

With many traders out for the holidays, volumes are expected to be thinner and moves could be exaggerated. Monday's dramatic session came after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted that he had spoken with the CEOs of the country's six biggest banks to assess the health of the banking system, raising concerns that the administration knows something the market doesn't.

On vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Mnuchin also held a call Monday with the president's working group on financial markets "to discuss coordination efforts to assure normal market operations."

The White House on Wednesday denied a CNN report that Mnuchin's job was in "serious jeopardy" after his failed attempt to calm markets. "I am highly confident that the president is happy with Secretary Mnuchin," said White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, according to NBC News (https://www.nbcnews.com/business/markets/mnuchin-powell-won-t-get-axed-says-white-house-economic-n952016). Hassett also said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's job was "100% safe," the report said.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the Fed and Powell for tightening monetary policy.

Meanwhile, parts of the federal government remain shut down as lawmakers in Washington tussle over funding for Trump's proposed border wall . Trump also said Tuesday that the government won't reopen until "we have a wall, fence, whatever they like to call it."

What are analysts saying?

Analysts said the lack of progress toward ending the shutdown as well as Trump's continued criticism of Powell as well as concerns that the Fed may indeed be moving too aggressively may limit scope for a lasting rebound.

"The president's angry talk about his displeasure with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is a great example of the old adage 'loose lips sink ships,'" wrote Tom Block, Washington policy strategist at Fundstrat Global Advisors, in a note. "Markets would not take well to the overt politicization of the Fed with the firing of the chair over displeasure with interest rate policy."

Still, some investors questioned whether the recent selloff had roots in legitimate concerns over the outlook for the economy and corporate profits.

"The market's volatility still seems to us to be more of a 'run' on the equity market based on fear rather than fundamentals," said Dan Suzuki, portfolio manager at Richard Bernstein Advisors, in a note.

"The difference between a run on the banking system and a run on the stock market is that the banking system has an explicit government backstop (FDIC). In stark contrast, not only does the stock market not have a government backstop, but many of the drivers of the current volatility directly stem from government policy (trade, oil prices, the Federal Reserve, the government shutdown)," Suzuki said.

How are other markets trading?

Oil futures, which came under heavy pressure last week and Monday, were in rebound mode, bouncing sharply from a 17-month low .

Major European markets remained closed on Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.9% on the heels of a 5% slump Tuesday in reaction to Wall Street's losses. China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%.

The ICE Dollar Indexwas little changed, while goldrose 0.4% to $1,276.40 an ounce. February West Texas Intermediate crude rallied 8% to $45.95.

What stocks are in focus?

Roku shares rose 6%, after Needham said the stock was its Top Pick for 2019 .

Shares of electric-car maker Tesla were up 3.7% after analysts at Wedbush said they remained bullish on Model 3 production and European demand. Shares had plunged on Monday.

Among retailers, Kohl's Corp. shares (KSS) rose 6.5%, while shares of Dollar Tree and Ross Stores each gained 4.3%. Home Depot shares were up 4.4%.

Shares of generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.(TEVA) were up 4.7% after Neos Therapeutics said it entered a confidential settlement and licensing agreement with the company to resolve patent litigation related to a treatment for ADHD. Neos shares fell nearly 8%.

What's on the economic calendar?

The Case-Shiller 20-city price index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in October, while the year-over-year advance fell to 5% from a revised 5.2% in September.