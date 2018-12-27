Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk .

Global Internet and entertainment group, Naspers' , shares begin trading on A2X Markets (A2X) today.

According to a statement, Naspers will retain its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and its issued share capital will be unaffected by its secondary listing on A2X.

The listing on the A2X means Naspers shares will now be available to trade on both the JSE and A2X. There is no cost, risk, or additional regulatory compliance for Naspers as a result of its secondary listing, says the statement.

"The listing of Naspers on the A2X platform brings the number of companies listed to fifteen with a combined market capitalisation of almost R2 trillion. A2X commenced trading in October 2017 and has nine approved brokers that account for approximately 50% of total market activity." Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk previously stated: "A2X is one of a growing number of new exchanges that are leveraging technology in an effort to reduce trading costs and increase market transparency. As one of the world's leading technology investors we understand the value of technology and are pleased to support these efforts by also listing on A2X. We believe our shareholders will appreciate the added choice of trading venues."