MARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Hits 8,000 As Stock Market Gains In Broad-based Rally

By Sue Chang and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Trading volumes could continue to be light

U.S. stocks advanced Monday with the Nasdaq Composite topping 8,000 for the first time and the Dow retaking 26,000 for the first time since early February, as the market rallied on enthusiasm over a new trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico.

However, traders warned that Monday's moves were hampered by seasonally thin volumes, which can lead to exaggerated price swings.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 255 points, or 0.1%, to 26,045. The S&P 500 index gained 20 points, 0.7%, to 2,895, hitting a new all-time high after logging its first record close Jan. 26 on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite Index rallied by 69 points, or 0.9%, to 8,014.

What factors are driving trading?

The U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement to enter into a new trade deal as President Donald Trump announced that he wants to drop the name "North American Free Trade Agreement" from an existing deal that includes Canada.

The Trump administration has levied multiple tariffs and other protectionist measures against a number of key U.S. trading partners, including the European Union and China. Many investors fear the prospect of relations escalating in to a full-on trade war, and see a resolution of the tensions as the market's biggest potential upside catalyst.

The move to records also come after comments Friday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who affirmed last week that the U.S. central bank would continue its strategy of gradually normalizing its monetary policy .

The sense that the economy remains on a solid footing has allowed Wall Street to shrug off all kinds of headwinds and negative headlines, including uncertainty over trade policy, signs of weakness in the housing market , the difficulties in Turkey's economy, and the legal issues surrounding President Donald Trump .

On the economic data front, a measure of the U.S. economy from the Chicago Federal Reserve slowed in July from June's robust performance, owed in large part to lighter output at the nation's factories. The Chicago Fed's index of national economic activity registered at a positive 0.13 last month, down from an upwardly revised positive 0.48 in June.

What are market analysts saying?

"Obviously, it's about Nafta and it's about trade," said Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist at Capitol Securities Management. Engelke said he was "extremely optimistic about the [domestic] economy, but neutral about the indexes." That means he expects coming to moves to lend themselves to an environment in which stock pickers, rather than indexes, outperform.

"This coming week is the second-most-vacationed week of the year in the New York area (behind Christmas week), so we expect generally quiet markets (though upside momentum may well carry them higher into month's end on Friday)," said Rick Bensignor, president of Bensignor Strategies.

What stocks are in focus?

Tesla shares fell 1.9% after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk late Friday said the electric-car maker would remain a public company . Musk was nagged by lingering doubts and unexpected difficulties for his plan to take Tesla private, a plan he unexpectedly announced over Twitter, according to The Wall Street Journal. The stock is up 1.7% this year, with the going-private announcement a catalyst for recent gains. It is up nearly 16% over the past three months.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices soared 11% on news that it launched a new Radeon server card for datacenter virtualization.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares slid 4.9% after an analyst at Wedbush lowered the stock to underperform from neutral and cut its price target to $445 from $450.

VMware shares fell 0.7% after the company said it plans to buy startup CloudHealth , a software platform that lets companies juggle different public cloud vendors. VMware did not disclose a price for the deal in its announcement, but Reuters reported that VMware would pay roughly $500 million.

Twitter rallied 4.1%, extending its gains for a fifth session in line with the general strength in technology stocks. The stock has recouped most of its losses from a month earlier when it tanked after the company issued a weak outlook.

What are other markets doing?

European stocks rose across the board and all key Asian markets also finished higher.

Gold futures rose as the U.S. dollar remained pressured and oil futures edged up . The ICE U.S. Dollar Index retreated 0.5% as the buck fell sharply against the Mexican peso .

--Ryan Vlastelica contributed to this report