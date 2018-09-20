Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Could Open At Record As Stock Futures Imply Solidly Higher Open
0
09/20/2018 | 03:01pm CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION
-1.11%
37.32
-6.82%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS
-0.85%
117.89
22.78%
DJ INDUSTRIAL
0.61%
26405.76
6.82%
FINANCIAL SELECT SECTOR SPDR (ETF)
0.00%
-
0.00%
GALECTIN THERAPEUTICS INC
0.50%
6.05
81.14%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY
-0.60%
45.06
10.24%
NASDAQ 100
-0.05%
7490.3231
17.17%
NASDAQ COMP.
-0.08%
7950.0378
15.25%
RED HAT
0.32%
143.16
18.83%
RIO TINTO
2.73%
3824
-5.57%
S&P 500
0.12%
2907.93
8.63%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX
0.18%
44.62
29.22%
Latest news "Markets"
03:24p
EUROPE MARKETS
: Europe Stocks On Cusp Of Longest Win Streak Since Summer
DJ
03:01p
MARKET SNAPSHOT
: S&P 500 Could Open At Record As Stock Futures Imply Solidly Higher Open
DJ
02:37p
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: U.S. Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Set Aside Trade Fears
DJ
02:15p
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
02:02p
World stocks rise as trade relief bounce continues, sterling shines
RE
01:31p
WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE
: U.S. Stocks Set to Open Higher as Investors Set Aside Trade Fears
DJ
01:30p
ASIA MARKETS
: Asian Markets Mostly Rise, As Nikkei Logs 5th Straight Gain
DJ
11:48a
Global Stocks Rise as Investors Set Aside Trade Fears
DJ
11:39a
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE lags European peers as upbeat data boosts pound
RE
11:11a
EUROPE
: European shares add to gains as trade war fears fade into background
RE
MOST READ NEWS
1
DEUTSCHE BANK
: DEUTSCHE BANK : Breakup Pushed
2
VOLKSWAGEN
: VOLKSWAGEN TO PULL OUT OF IRAN : U.S. Official -Bloomberg
3
AMAZON.COM
: EU says McDonald's, Luxembourg tax deal not illegal
4
BAYER
: BAYER : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict
5
APPLE
: APPLE : Watch received FDA clearance just one day before the launch; cardiologist questions ECG accura..
HOT NEWS
DANSKE BANK
+4.41%
Danske Bank : Under fire Danske Bank faces fresh money laundering inquiry
AKZONOBEL
+2.05%
AkzoNobel : Akzo Nobel Buys Spain's Xylazel From Pharma Mar for Undisclosed Sum
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN W.
+1.86%
Aston Martin speeds ahead with up to £5 billion October IPO
BAYER
+3.26%
Bayer : Levels Sights On Weedkiller Verdict
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
-0.92%
Nestle aims to shed skin unit to focus on food, nutrition
DAIMLER
+1.85%
Daimler : BMW, Daimler Apply to EC for Berlin-Based Tech Services JV
