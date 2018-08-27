MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq Trade At Records On Broad-based Stock Market Rally

By Sue Chang and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Nasdaq breaches 8,000 for the first time

U.S. stocks advanced Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on pace to finish at records, as the market rallied on enthusiasm over a new trade deal between the U.S. and Mexico.

However, traders warned that Monday's moves were hampered by seasonally thin volumes, which can lead to exaggerated price swings.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 262 points, or 1%, to 26,053. The S&P 500 index gained 21 points, or 0.8%, to 2,896, hitting an intraday record.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 71 points, or 0.9%, to 8,017. If the Nasdaq closes above 8,000, it would have taken the technology-heavy index 164 trading days to rise 1,000 points from 7,000. This marks the second 1,000-point advance in 2018 for the Nasdaq, something that has not happened since 1999.

What factors are driving trading?

The U.S. and Mexico reached an agreement to enter into a new trade deal as President Donald Trump announced that he wants to drop the name "North American Free Trade Agreement" from an existing deal that includes Canada.

The Trump administration has levied multiple tariffs and other protectionist measures against a number of key U.S. trading partners, including the European Union and China. Many investors fear the prospect of relations escalating in to a full-on trade war, and see a resolution of the tensions as the market's biggest potential upside catalyst.

The market's rally comes after comments Friday from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who affirmed last week that the U.S. central bank would continue its strategy of gradually normalizing its monetary policy .

The sense that the economy remains on a solid footing has allowed Wall Street to shrug off all kinds of headwinds and negative headlines, including uncertainty over trade policy, signs of weakness in the housing market , the difficulties in Turkey's economy, and the legal issues surrounding President Donald Trump .

On the economic data front, a measure of the U.S. economy from the Chicago Federal Reserve slowed in July from June's robust performance, owed in large part to lighter output at the nation's factories. The Chicago Fed's index of national economic activity registered at a positive 0.13 last month, down from an upwardly revised positive 0.48 in June.

What are market analysts saying?

"Obviously, it's about Nafta and it's about trade," said Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist at Capitol Securities Management. Engelke said he was "extremely optimistic about the [domestic] economy, but neutral about the indexes." That means he expects coming to moves to lend themselves to an environment in which stock pickers, rather than indexes, outperform.

"This coming week is the second-most-vacationed week of the year in the New York area (behind Christmas week), so we expect generally quiet markets (though upside momentum may well carry them higher into month's end on Friday)," said Rick Bensignor, president of Bensignor Strategies.

What stocks are in focus?

Tesla shares fell 2.2% after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk late Friday said the electric-car maker would remain a public company . Musk was nagged by lingering doubts and unexpected difficulties for his plan to take Tesla private, a plan he unexpectedly announced over Twitter, according to The Wall Street Journal. The stock is up 1.7% this year, with the going-private announcement a catalyst for recent gains. It is up nearly 16% over the past three months.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices trimmed earlier gains to rise 5.1% on news that it launched a new Radeon server card for datacenter virtualization.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares slid 4.9% after an analyst at Wedbush lowered the stock to underperform from neutral and cut its price target to $445 from $450.

VMware shares fell 0.4% after the company said it plans to buy startup CloudHealth , a software platform that lets companies juggle different public cloud vendors. VMware did not disclose a price for the deal in its announcement, but Reuters reported that VMware would pay roughly $500 million.

Twitter rallied 4.6%, extending gains for a fifth session in line with the general strength in technology stocks. Twitter has recouped most of its losses from a month earlier when it tanked after the company issued a weak outlook.

What are other markets doing?

European stocks rose across the board and all key Asian markets also finished higher.

Gold futures settled slightly higher as the U.S. dollar remained pressured and oil futures edged up . The ICE U.S. Dollar Index retreated 0.4% as the buck fell sharply against the Mexican peso .

--Ryan Vlastelica contributed to this report