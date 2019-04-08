Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Poised To Snap Longest Win Streak In A 1 1/2 Years As Stock Market Rally Cools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 07:23am EDT

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Wall Street awaits start of first-quarter results

U.S. stocks on Monday looked set to slump as a rally that took the S&P 500 to its longest string of gains in about 1 1/2 years started to peter out, ahead of a the start of first-quarter corporate results.

How are the benchmarks faring?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 76 points, or 0.3%, at 26,318, those for the S&P 500 index were down 3.50 points at 2,892, a decline of 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures were down 8.75 points, or 0.1%, at 7,595.50.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index climbed 13.35 points, or 0.5%, to 2,892.74, rising for the seventh straight session, its longest streak since October of 2017. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 40.36 points, or 0.2%, to 26,424.99 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 46.91 points, or 0.6%, to 7,938.69.

For the week, the S&P 500 gained 2.1%, the blue-chip index added 1.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 2.7%.

What's driving the market?

Markets have been buoyant on the back of U.S.-Chinese trade developments but with investors still awaiting a concrete meeting between President Donald Trump and his counterpart in China, Xi Jinping, the rally in equities that has taken the three main benchmarks close to records has cooled.

On Friday, the March employment report showed that the U.S. economy added 196,000 new jobs, above consensus expectations of 177,000 in a MarketWatch poll of economists. The Labor Department's official measure of unemployment held steady at 3.8%. The data alleviated some worries that U.S. economic growth was rapidly slowing in tandem with increasing signs of contraction elsewhere in the world.

Market watchers say at least some of the headwinds investors were confronting were pegged to concerns about weakness in coming first-quarter results. A number of companies, including Dow-component Walgreens Boots Alliance, have dialed back earnings outlooks for 2019.

Read:Expected Earnings Pullback Sets Up Big Test for Bull Market (https://www.wsj.com/articles/corporate-profit-squeeze-looms-threatening-stocks-climb-11554634801?mod=hp_lead_pos4)

In Europe, market participants were watching the latest development surrounding Britain's attempt to extricate itself from the European Union. Brussels was set to decide on an extension to the so-called Brexit deadline, perhaps setting a date at the end of the year or even in 2020.

Looking ahead, few major data reports are expected, except for a February reading of factory orders, set for 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

What are strategists saying?

"An interruption of the bull run is being caused by earnings anxieties, as investors await the flow of [first-quarter] reports," wrote Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, in a daily research note.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Boeing were being watched after the aeronautics and defense contractor announced that it was scaling back production of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which have been grounded after a pair of fatal plane crashes within in six months of each other.

Warren Buffett said that the next CEO of embattled bank Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) shouldn't come from Wall Street. Buffett is one of the biggest shareholders in Wells Fargo via Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA)(BRKA).

Pinterest set a price range for its coming initial public offering at between $15 and $17 dollar. The online-imaging company is slated to go public next week on the New York Stock Exchange.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.99% 391.93 Delayed Quote.21.53%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.15% 26424.99 Delayed Quote.13.28%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 7578.83998 Delayed Quote.19.73%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.59% 7938.691853 Delayed Quote.19.64%
S&P 500 0.46% 2892.74 Delayed Quote.15.39%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 1.00% 54.69 Delayed Quote.-19.96%
WELLS FARGO -0.79% 48.78 Delayed Quote.5.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:38aTSX futures slightly higher as oil at five-month high
RE
07:23aMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Poised To Snap Longest Win Streak In A 1 1/2 Years As Stock Market Rally Cools
DJ
06:15aEUROPE : Tech, Boeing suppliers drag European shares lower
RE
06:09aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end firmer; Indonesia drags ahead of elections
RE
05:41aGlobal Stocks Pause After Last Week's Rally
DJ
04:26aGlobal Stocks Pause After Last Week's Rally
DJ
04:08aGlobal Stocks Pause for Breath After Last Week's Rally
DJ
04/07ASIA MARKETS: Asia Stocks Start Off Monday By Adding To Solid Gains Of Previous Week
DJ
04/07Corporate Profit Squeeze Looms, Threatening Stocks' Climb
DJ
04/07Corporate Profit Squeeze Looms, Threatening Stocks' Climb
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : management given pay boost as shares bounce back
3AIRBUS SE : Boeing's 737 production cut hits its shares and those of suppliers
4With one final vote, Nissan shareholders dump Ghosn, seek clarity on company's future
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : London judge dismisses jury in landmark Barclays Qatar case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About