MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Poised To Snap Longest Win Streak In A 1 1/2 Years As Stock Market Rally Cools

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

Wall Street awaits start of first-quarter results

U.S. stocks on Monday looked set to slump as a rally that took the S&P 500 to its longest string of gains in about 1 1/2 years started to peter out, ahead of a the start of first-quarter corporate results.

How are the benchmarks faring?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 76 points, or 0.3%, at 26,318, those for the S&P 500 index were down 3.50 points at 2,892, a decline of 0.1%, while Nasdaq-100 futures were down 8.75 points, or 0.1%, at 7,595.50.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index climbed 13.35 points, or 0.5%, to 2,892.74, rising for the seventh straight session, its longest streak since October of 2017. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 40.36 points, or 0.2%, to 26,424.99 and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 46.91 points, or 0.6%, to 7,938.69.

For the week, the S&P 500 gained 2.1%, the blue-chip index added 1.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq rallied 2.7%.

What's driving the market?

Markets have been buoyant on the back of U.S.-Chinese trade developments but with investors still awaiting a concrete meeting between President Donald Trump and his counterpart in China, Xi Jinping, the rally in equities that has taken the three main benchmarks close to records has cooled.

On Friday, the March employment report showed that the U.S. economy added 196,000 new jobs, above consensus expectations of 177,000 in a MarketWatch poll of economists. The Labor Department's official measure of unemployment held steady at 3.8%. The data alleviated some worries that U.S. economic growth was rapidly slowing in tandem with increasing signs of contraction elsewhere in the world.

Market watchers say at least some of the headwinds investors were confronting were pegged to concerns about weakness in coming first-quarter results. A number of companies, including Dow-component Walgreens Boots Alliance, have dialed back earnings outlooks for 2019.

Read:Expected Earnings Pullback Sets Up Big Test for Bull Market (https://www.wsj.com/articles/corporate-profit-squeeze-looms-threatening-stocks-climb-11554634801?mod=hp_lead_pos4)

In Europe, market participants were watching the latest development surrounding Britain's attempt to extricate itself from the European Union. Brussels was set to decide on an extension to the so-called Brexit deadline, perhaps setting a date at the end of the year or even in 2020.

Looking ahead, few major data reports are expected, except for a February reading of factory orders, set for 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

What are strategists saying?

"An interruption of the bull run is being caused by earnings anxieties, as investors await the flow of [first-quarter] reports," wrote Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities, in a daily research note.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Boeing were being watched after the aeronautics and defense contractor announced that it was scaling back production of its 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which have been grounded after a pair of fatal plane crashes within in six months of each other.

Warren Buffett said that the next CEO of embattled bank Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) shouldn't come from Wall Street. Buffett is one of the biggest shareholders in Wells Fargo via Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA)(BRKA).

Pinterest set a price range for its coming initial public offering at between $15 and $17 dollar. The online-imaging company is slated to go public next week on the New York Stock Exchange.