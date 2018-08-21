Aug. 21 --Technology companies are rising, according to a new Fortune ranking, and Grubhub is leading the way in Illinois .

The food-ordering platform landed at No. 13 on Fortune's list of the country's 100 fastest-growing public companies. Grubhub was several spots ahead of Netflix (No. 19) and not far behind tech behemoths Amazon (No. 9) and Facebook (No. 6). Chicago -based Grubhub moved up 11 spots from last year's ranking.

The list, released Tuesday, considers the companies' performance in revenues, profits and stock returns over the past three years. This year, almost one-third of the companies that made the list are in the tech industry.

Grubhub has been working this year to expand into towns across America that have been long overlooked by the on-demand economy. A partnership with Yum Brands , the Louisville, Ky. -based parent of Taco Bell , KFC and Pizza Hut , announced earlier this year is expected to help achieve that goal.

Last month, the company announced its expansion into dozens of new markets across 17 states, including Rockford and South Bend, Ind. It also announced plans to acquire mobile ordering and payment company LevelUp in an effort to reach more diners.

CEO Matt Maloney said in July that acceleration in new and existing markets is driving growth. Grubhub's revenues were $239.7 million in the second quarter, a 51 percent increase from the same period last year. Its daily orders were up 35 percent from the second quarter of 2017.

As of February, Grubhub employed 2,125 people, roughly half of whom are in Chicago . That was up from 1,518 employees a year earlier, a nearly 40 percent increase. The company has continued hiring this year, Maloney said.

Other Illinois companies on the list include Chicago -based food processing machinery and airport equipment company John Bean Technologies (No. 89) and Bolingbrook -based beauty store chain Ulta Beauty (No. 100).

Topping the list was Tampa -based online health insurance company Health Insurance Innovations .

