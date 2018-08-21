Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :

Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

GrubHub : Chicago-based Grubhub is growing faster than Netflix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 08:12pm CEST

Aug. 21--Technology companies are rising, according to a new Fortune ranking, and Grubhub is leading the way in Illinois.

The food-ordering platform landed at No. 13 on Fortune's list of the country's 100 fastest-growing public companies. Grubhub was several spots ahead of Netflix (No. 19) and not far behind tech behemoths Amazon (No. 9) and Facebook (No. 6). Chicago-based Grubhub moved up 11 spots from last year's ranking.

The list, released Tuesday, considers the companies' performance in revenues, profits and stock returns over the past three years. This year, almost one-third of the companies that made the list are in the tech industry.

Grubhub has been working this year to expand into towns across America that have been long overlooked by the on-demand economy. A partnership with Yum Brands, the Louisville, Ky.-based parent of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, announced earlier this year is expected to help achieve that goal.

Last month, the company announced its expansion into dozens of new markets across 17 states, including Rockford and South Bend, Ind. It also announced plans to acquire mobile ordering and payment company LevelUp in an effort to reach more diners.

CEO Matt Maloney said in July that acceleration in new and existing markets is driving growth. Grubhub's revenues were $239.7 million in the second quarter, a 51 percent increase from the same period last year. Its daily orders were up 35 percent from the second quarter of 2017.

As of February, Grubhub employed 2,125 people, roughly half of whom are in Chicago. That was up from 1,518 employees a year earlier, a nearly 40 percent increase. The company has continued hiring this year, Maloney said.

Other Illinois companies on the list include Chicago-based food processing machinery and airport equipment company John Bean Technologies (No. 89) and Bolingbrook-based beauty store chain Ulta Beauty (No. 100).

Topping the list was Tampa-based online health insurance company Health Insurance Innovations.

amarotti@chicagotribune.com

___

(c)2018 the Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

© Tribune Content Agency, source Regional News
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news
08:12pGRUBHUB : Chicago-based Grubhub is growing faster than Netflix
AQ
08:12pSELECTIVE INSURANCE : Announces Officer Appointments
PU
08:12pSQUARE : Avoiding Costly Employment Tax Violations
PU
08:11pFINCANNA CAPITAL CORP. (CSE : CALI) (OTCQB: FNNZF) Funds Cannabis Companies with Innovative Royalty Financing Model
AQ
08:11pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
08:10pS&P 500 trades above January high at new record
RE
08:09pONCLIVE : ® Presents the Latest State of the Science Summit™ on Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies
BU
08:09pThe Global Organic Purees Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10% during 2018-2024 - Rising Awareness of Benefits is the Main Factor Driving - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
08:07pThe #1 Book on Amazon in Communication and Social Skills Releases Today
PR
08:07pH1 2018 RESULTS : Petro Welt Technologies AG maintains gross profit margin despite substantial decrease in revenue – cash flow from operating activities almost doubled
PU
Latest news
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NASPERS LIMITED : NASPERS : It all 'Evans' out
2CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
3TESLA : TESLA : Norway wealth fund allowed to stay on as investor if Tesla goes private
4KOMAX HOLDING AG : 2018 half-year results of the Komax Group
5LUXOFT HOLDING INC : LUXOFT HOLDING INC : Luxoft to Participate in Citi's Global Tech Conference on September ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.