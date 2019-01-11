Log in
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Active Energy : AIM Rule 17 Notice

01/11/2019 | 09:04am EST

Active Energy Group Plc / EPIC: AEG / Sector: Alternative Energy

11 January 2019

Active Energy Group Plc ('Active Energy', 'AEG' or the 'Company')

AIM Rule 17 Notice

Active Energy, the London quoted international biomass based renewable energy and forestry management business, announces pursuant to Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies ('AIM Rules'), the following director's disclosure under Schedule Two, Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules:

Michael Rowan, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, previously held the role of Chairman of Environmental Recycling Technologies plc ('ERT') which was listed on AIM until August 2016. ERT was placed into administration in July 2016 while Michael Rowan was still on the board. ERT was subsequently dissolved in October 2017.

**ENDS**

Enquiries & Further Information:

Enquiries

Active Energy Group Plc

Michael Rowan

Chief Executive Officer (Active Energy)

michael.rowan@aegplc.com

Northland Capital Partners Limited

Nominated Adviser

David Hignell / Gerry Beaney / Domile Andruskeviciute

Office: +44 (0)20 3861 6625

Optiva Securities Ltd Broker

Jeremy King / Ed McDermott

Office: +44 (0)20 3137 1902

St Brides Partners

Financial PR Adviser

Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis

info@stbridespartners.co.uk

Office: +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

About Active Energy Group:

Active Energy Group Plc (AIM: AEG.L) is a London Stock Exchange-listed international renewable energy business based upon forestry assets. Its model is focussed on capturing the entire forestry value chain through sourcing, utilising and commercialising assets, and setting a new standard in the sustainable management and optimisation of timber resources.

The Company is led by a highly technical and commercial team with the experience to execute its defined growth strategy and build its visibility, primarily as a London-listed timber opportunity with a revolutionary biomass fuel technology.

Disclaimer

Active Energy Group plc published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 14:03:03 UTC
