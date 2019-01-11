Active Energy Group Plc / EPIC: AEG / Sector: Alternative Energy

Active Energy Group Plc ('Active Energy', 'AEG' or the 'Company')

Active Energy, the London quoted international biomass based renewable energy and forestry management business, announces pursuant to Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies ('AIM Rules'), the following director's disclosure under Schedule Two, Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules:

Michael Rowan, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, previously held the role of Chairman of Environmental Recycling Technologies plc ('ERT') which was listed on AIM until August 2016. ERT was placed into administration in July 2016 while Michael Rowan was still on the board. ERT was subsequently dissolved in October 2017.

