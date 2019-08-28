MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Edge Lower As Investors Watch Yield Curve, U.S.-China Trade Fight, Brexit

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

The yield spread between the 2-year and 10 year Treasuries falls deeper into negative territory

Stock-index futures traded lower Wednesday as investors gauged the potential recession signal offered by the inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve, while the intensifying U.S.-China trade war and the rising chances of a no-deal Brexit take their toll on global economic growth.

How are the major benchmarks performing?

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 78 points, or 0.3%, at 25,668, while S&P 500 futures fell 2.9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,857.75. Nasdaq-100 futures were 26 points lower at 7,535.5, a loss of 0.4%

The Dow fell 120.93 points on Tuesday, or 0.5%, to end at 25,777.90, while the S&P 500 fell 9.22 points, or 0.3%, to close at 2,869.16. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 7,826.95, a decline of 26.79 points, or 0.3%.

What's driving the market?

Global stock markets and US equity futures slipped early Tuesday as traders lost hope for an imminent resolution of the U.S. - China trade war ,and the chances of a no-deal Brexit rose following the U.K. prime minister's decsion to prorogue Parliament, while a deepening inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve fueled worries over the possibility of recession. Safe-haven assets from the Japanese yen to gold rose, while the 30 year U.S. Treasury bond yield tumbled to a new all time low.

With the U.S. Treasury yield curve becoming more steeply inverted, the recovery in stocks from last Friday's huge sell off has run out of momentum.

"The Treasury market remains at the center of attention, even concerning the intraday trends in stocks," said Ken Berman, strategist at Gorilla Trades, in a note. The deepening inversion of the yield curve was clearly behind Tuesday's retreat as investors flocked into Treasurys due to the intensifying trade-related woes, he said.

Treasurys continued to gain ground in early Wednesday action, putting downward pressure on yields. The 10-year yield was down 2.3 basis points at 1.462%, according to FactSet, after ending Tuesday at its lowest level since 2016. The 2-year yield was down 1.4 basis point at 1.512%, as the curve moved further into inversion.

An inversion of the curve has been a reliable warning sign of recession historically. The 3-month/10-year measure of the curve -- seen as a more reliable recession warning sign than the 2-year/10-year measure -- has been inverted since May.

Skeptics have argued that the inversion might not offer as strong a signal in the current environment, which has seen central banks around the world employ bond buying in recent years in an effort to push down long-term yields.

Still, the phenomenon comes in the midst of mounting fears of a global economic slowdown tied in large part to the deepening U.S.-China trade war.

Potentially adding to fears of slowing global economic growth was British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlining a plan to suspend parliament until Oct 14th, less than three weeks before the Britain's scheduled exit from the European Union on Oct. 31. The move was seen as increasing the chances of a "no-deal" Brexit that economists estimate could deal a significant blow to economic growth in the U.K and Europe.

See also: These 10 'grey swan' events could conspire to imperil global economy and markets

The U.S. economic calendar is empty Wednesday. Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin is slated to deliver comments (https://www.richmondfed.org/press_room/media_advisories/2019/20190820_barkin) to the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is scheduled to deliver a speech in New Zealand at a conference on inflation targeting at 6 p.m.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Tiffany & rose 1.7% in premarket trade, after posting second-quarter earnings. The luxury jeweler reported second-quarter earnings that fell less than expected , though revenue fell just shy of Wall Street forecasts.

Shares of Brown-Forman Corp. plummeted 20.3% in premarket trade after the parent company of Jack Daniel whiskey reported declining earnings and missed sales estimates for the fiscal first quarter. The company's stock had risen nearly 24% this year, as of Tuesday's close.

Autodesk reported second-quarter earnings after the close of trade Wednesday. The design software company's stock fell 12.1% in off-hours trade after its outlook for third-quarter profits and sales fell short of analyst expectations .

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise were up 4.1% before the start of trade Wednesday, after the enterprise IT firm reported second-quarter earnings that declined less than expected, but revenue that fell just shy.

How are other markets trading?

Stocks in Asia traded mostly lower overnight. The China CSI 300 fell 0.4%, Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.2%.

In Europe, equities were retreating, down 0.5%, per the Stoxx Europe 600 index .

The price of crude oil was on the rise, up 1.4% to nearly $56 per barrel, while gold prices edged 0.3% higher to about $1556 per ounce. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, rose 0.2% relative to its peers.