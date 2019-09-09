Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Point Higher As Investors Look To Central Banks For Stimulus

09/09/2019 | 07:18am EDT

By William Watts, MarketWatch

Stock-index futures pointed to a slightly higher start for Wall Street Monday as investors look for the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve this month to step up with additional stimulus this month.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47 points, or 0.2%, to 26,855, while S&P 500 futures gained 6.7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,987.50. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 15.25 points, or 0.2%, to 7,873.

Stocks rose Friday, capping a positive week for major indexes as trade-war jitters moved to the back burner after Beijing and Washington affirmed plans for renewed talks next month. The Dow saw a 1.5% weekly rise, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.8%. The Nasdaq Composite posted a 1.8% weekly advance.

Last week's gains left the S&P 500 1.6% below its all-time closing high of 3,025.86 set on July 26, while the Dow ended Friday off 2.1% from its record close of 27,359.16 set on July 15. The Nasdaq ended last week off 2.7% from its all-time closing high of 8,330.21 set on July 26.

"In the broader market, risk appetite has returned on Monday, with Asian stock markets being a sea of green, despite some disappointing trade data out of China over the weekend," wrote market analysts at XM, in a note. "Even though exports for August were weaker than expected, Chinese authorities were quick to calm markets by hinting at more monetary stimulus to cushion the tariff-hit economy."

Data showed China's global exports fell 3% to $214.8 billion in August, while imports rose 1.7% to $180 billion.

German exports unexpectedly rose in July , offering a rare bright spot following a run of downbeat economic data out of Europe's largest economy.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is widely expected to deliver a further rate cut, pushing its deposit rate further into negative territory, when policy makers meet Thursday. The ECB may also move to restart a bond-buying program it ended in December as it responds to a slowing economy and stubbornly below-target inflation.

Federal Reserve policy makers meet next week, with recent data, including last Friday's weaker-than-expected jobs report, seen underlining expectations it will move to cut its key lending rate.

On the economic calendar, data on July consumer credit is due at 3 p.m. Eastern. Later this week, investors will get a look at the August producer price index on Wednesday, followed by the consumer price index on Thursday and August retail sales data on Friday.

Economic Preview:American consumers are far from spent -- and that's a lifesaver for a wobbly economy

