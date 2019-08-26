Log in
BeWhere Holding Inc. Launches Suite of M-IoT Connected Sensors Solutions

08/26/2019 | 08:05am EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2019) - BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company"), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its connected sensor solutions for the Agricultural, Government, Transportation and Construction industries, available now to BeWhere's distribution partners.

BeWhere provides sophisticated low-cost asset tracking and environmental monitoring solutions. The M-IoT device natively monitors location, temperature, air pressure, humidity, light and motion/impact. BeWhere's new solutions enable external wired and wireless sensors to seamlessly integrate with the device. The new solutions include the following:

  1. BeSol BLU Gateway: BeWhere leverages its existing proprietary Bluetooth beacons as wireless sensors for monitoring location, temperature zones, light exposure and impact for goods in transit communicating through the company's industry leading "BeSol" device. The BeSol BLU device, along with BeWhere's wireless Bluetooth beacons, targets Transportation and Logistics industry applications.
Figure 1: Wireless BLE Connected Sensors to BeSol M-IoT Device

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_003.jpg

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_003full.jpg

  1. Water detection solution for monitoring potential floods or presence of water. The water detection solution targets applications in new and existing facilities in the construction and residential/commercial buildings industries. The water detection sensor is connected to the BeWhere "BeTen" and provides a real-time notification on the presence of water.
Figure 2: Water Detection Sensor

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_004.jpg

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_004full.jpg

  1. Weather station with soil moisture/underground soil moisture sensor solutions for monitoring soil water content to automate irrigation schedules for agriculture and government industries, either for near surface applications (solar-rechargeable "weather station") or deep underground (connected to BeWhere's "BeTen").

Figure 3: Soil Moisture Sensor with Weather Station (left) and with battery powered BeTen device (right)

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_005.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_006.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_006full.jpg

  1. Weather station with leaf wetness sensor solution for monitoring moisture buildup on crops and plants. Prolonged or frequent leaf wetness creates an environment where pathogens can quickly progress. Leaf wetness sensors allow agriculture to understand susceptible conditions and allow for pro-active measures.
Figure 4: Weather Station with Leaf Wetness Sensor

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_007.jpg

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_007full.jpg

  1. Battery-powered water pressure sensor solution for above and underground frequent monitoring of water pressure in distribution pipes or fresh water mains. Customizable alerts on pressure thresholds allow proactive maintenance in case of leakage/blockage of a water supply system. BeWhere showcased a real-life use case during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year.
Figure 5: Water Pressure Solution

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_008.jpg

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5297/47260_cf3bed1df41caa7e_008full.jpg

BeWhere's distributors can find more information about our new M-IoT connected solutions at http://bewhere.com/nb-iot-and-lte-m/ or contact us at info@bewhere.com.

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) is a Mobile Internet of Things ("M-IOT") solutions company that designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on non-powered fixed and movable assets, as well as monitor environmental conditions. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. BeWhere' solutions are cutting edge, using the latest available cellular technologies (LTE-M and NB-IoT) and offering customers low-cost sophisticated technology to implement a new level of visibility to their businesses.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bewhereinc/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bewhere-inc-


CONTACT INFORMATION

BeWhere Inc. 
Margaux Berry, VP Strategy and Growth
1-844-229-4373 x 107
mberry@bewhere.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47260


© Newsfilecorp 2019
