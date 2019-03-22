Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Point Lower After Europe Data Underlines Growth Worries

03/22/2019 | 07:06am EDT

By William Watts, MarketWatch

Stock-index futures pointed to a lower start for Wall Street Friday after a downbeat round of European data underlined worries about global economic growth.

What are indexes doing?

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108 points, or 0.4%, to 25,903, while S&P 500 futures were off 11.85 points, or 0.4%, to 2,850.75. Nasdaq-100 futures declined 29.50 points, or 0.4%, to 7,505.25.

What's driving the market?

The weakness in futures matches a global market tone that saw European equities fa ll after a round of March purchasing-managers-index readings pointed to a further slowdown in activity across the eurozone . Data firm IHS Markit said its composite purchasing managers index -- a measure of activity in the manufacturing and services sector -- fell to 51.3 in March from 51.9 in February versus economists' expectations for a dip to 51.8. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The data indicated a deepening contraction in manufacturing activity, with the region's manufacturing PMI reading falling to 47.7 -- a 71-month low -- from 49.4 in February.

As European equities came under pressure, investors bought bonds, briefly pushing the yield on Germany's 10-year government bond, known as the bund, below 0% . It changed hands at 0.02% in recent action.

U.S. stocks had started Thursday's session with a weaker tone, which analysts attributed in part to growth worries after the Federal Reserve signaled most policy makers expect no rate rises in 2019 and underlined continued concerns about the economic picture.

But equities soon erased losses to rally, with technology shares taking the lead. The Dow advanced 216.84 points, or 0.8%, to end at 25,962.51, for its biggest daily rise since Feb. 15, while the S&P 500 advanced 30.65 points, or 1.1%, to 2,854.88. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 109.99 points, or 1.4%, to end at 7,838.96. The S&P and Nasdaq each saw their best one-day gains since March 11.

What are analysts saying?

"A series of worse than expected economic releases from Europe have sounded the alarm bell, not just for the bloc, but also the global economy, by providing further evidence of a world-wide slowdown in economic activity," said David Cheetham, chief market analyst at XTB, in a note. "These industry surveys are keenly followed, and unlike employment or GDP figures they are commonly seen as leading indicators due to the nature of their composition which is heavily weighted to future expectations."

What are other markets doing?

European equity markets remained lower , with the STOXX 600 Europe index off 0.4% and Germany's DAX off 0.3%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.51% 11493.42 Delayed Quote.9.39%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.84% 25962.51 Delayed Quote.11.30%
NASDAQ 100 1.52% 7493.269386 Delayed Quote.16.60%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.42% 7838.959299 Delayed Quote.16.48%
S&P 500 1.09% 2854.88 Delayed Quote.13.88%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.50% 378.82 Delayed Quote.12.79%
