MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Point Lower On Rising Trade Worries, Global Growth Concerns

By William Watts, MarketWatch

Stock-index futures pointed to a lower start for Wall Street on Wednesday as worries about trade tensions and the outlook for global growth weighed on equity markets and sparked continued buying interest in government bonds.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157 points, or 0.6%, to 25,212, while S&P 500 futures were off 16.6 points, or 0.6%, to 2,788.50. Nasdaq-100 futures lost 60 points, or 0.8%, to 7,235.25.

What's driving the market?

A decline would extend the weakness seen Tuesday, when the Dow fell 237.92 points, or 0.9%, to end at 25,347.77, while the S&P 500 gave up 23.67 points, or 0.8%, to end at 2,802.39. The Nasdaq Composite shed 29.66 points, or 0.4%, to 7,607.35.

U.S.-China trade tensions remained a factor, analysts said, after Chinese state media reports underlined the country's scope to use rare-earth minerals, used in the production of everyday devices, such as mobile phones, computer memory chips and rechargeable batteries, as an economic weapon.

An official with China's National Development and Reform Commission was quoted by state media as saying that "if anyone wants too use imported rare earths against China, the Chinese people won't agree. The editor in chief of China's Global Times newspaper tweeted that the country was considering "restricting rare earth exports" to the U.S.

Meanwhile, global bonds continue to rally, pulling down yields. The spread between the 10-year Treasury note and the 3-month Treasury bill moved further into negative territory, dropping to its lowest since 2007. Such inversions of that measure of the yield curve are viewed as reliable recession indicator.

What are analysts saying?

"Risk aversion has been on the rise as investors grow increasingly concerned over the impact that the ongoing trade dispute is having on the global economy," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, in a note. "Weakening macro data is heightening these concerns fueling fears of a global recession. An unresolved Brexit and rising tensions between Rome and the European Commission are adding to the gloomier outlook."