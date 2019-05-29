MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Point Lower On Rising Trade Worries, Global Growth Concerns

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

Treasury-bond yield curve inversion deepens

Stock-index futures pointed to a lower start for Wall Street on Wednesday as worries about trade tensions and the outlook for global growth weighed on equity markets and sparked continued buying interest in government bonds.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196 points, or 0.8%, to 25,173, while the S&P 500 futures were off 18.35 points, or 0.7%, to 2,786.50. Nasdaq-100 futures lost 62.25 points, or 0.9%, to 7,233.25.

What's driving the market?

A decline would extend the weakness seen Tuesday, when the Dow fell 237.92 points, or 0.9%, to end at 25,347.77, while the S&P 500 gave up 23.67 points, or 0.8%, to end at 2,802.39. The Nasdaq Composite shed 29.66 points, or 0.4%, to 7,607.35.

U.S.-China trade tensions remained a factor, analysts said, after Chinese state media reports underlined the country's scope to use rare-earth minerals, used in the production of everyday devices, such as mobile phones, computer memory chips and rechargeable batteries, as an economic weapon.

An official with China's National Development and Reform Commission was quoted by state media as saying that "if anyone wants to use imported rare earths against China, the Chinese people won't agree. The editor in chief of China's Global Times newspaper tweeted that the country was considering "restricting rare earth exports" to the U.S.

Meanwhile, global bonds continue to rally, pulling down yields. The spread between the 10-year Treasury note and the 3-month Treasury bill moved further into negative territory, dropping to its lowest since 2007. Such inversions of that measure of the yield curve are viewed as reliable recession indicator.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Capri Holdings fell 6.8% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the parent of Michael Kors and Versace said that fiscal fourth-quarter profits fell from the year ago period, while issuing downbeat guidance .

DowDuPont shares could be in focus, after the materials and chemicals company said Wednesday that it expects to book noncash goodwill impairment charges of $800 million to $1.3 billion, following the 2017 merger of The Dow Chemical Company and E.I. du Pont de Nemours. The stock fell 0.8% before the bell Wednesday.

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) rose 4.5% in premarket action Wednesday, after the retailer topped first-quarter profit estimates , while raising guidance for the rest of the year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) stock tumbled 17.2% in premarket action, after the apparel retailer reported same-store sales growth that missed expectations, while issuing weak guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2019.

What are analysts saying?

"Risk aversion has been on the rise as investors grow increasingly concerned over the impact that the ongoing trade dispute is having on the global economy," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, in a note. "Weakening macro data is heightening these concerns fueling fears of a global recession. An unresolved Brexit and rising tensions between Rome and the European Commission are adding to the gloomier outlook."

How are other markets trading?

Stock markets in Asia closed mostly lower Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index losing 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index inching 0.2% higher. In Europe, stocks were trading markedly lower, as illustrated by the Stoxx Europe 600 index .

In commodities markets, crude oil tumbled 2.6% to $57.55 per barrel, while gold prices advanced. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, edged higher against its rivals.