Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Point Lower On Rising Trade Worries, Global Growth Concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 08:39am EDT

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

Treasury-bond yield curve inversion deepens

Stock-index futures pointed to a lower start for Wall Street on Wednesday as worries about trade tensions and the outlook for global growth weighed on equity markets and sparked continued buying interest in government bonds.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 196 points, or 0.8%, to 25,173, while the S&P 500 futures were off 18.35 points, or 0.7%, to 2,786.50. Nasdaq-100 futures lost 62.25 points, or 0.9%, to 7,233.25.

What's driving the market?

A decline would extend the weakness seen Tuesday, when the Dow fell 237.92 points, or 0.9%, to end at 25,347.77, while the S&P 500 gave up 23.67 points, or 0.8%, to end at 2,802.39. The Nasdaq Composite shed 29.66 points, or 0.4%, to 7,607.35.

U.S.-China trade tensions remained a factor, analysts said, after Chinese state media reports underlined the country's scope to use rare-earth minerals, used in the production of everyday devices, such as mobile phones, computer memory chips and rechargeable batteries, as an economic weapon.

An official with China's National Development and Reform Commission was quoted by state media as saying that "if anyone wants to use imported rare earths against China, the Chinese people won't agree. The editor in chief of China's Global Times newspaper tweeted that the country was considering "restricting rare earth exports" to the U.S.

Meanwhile, global bonds continue to rally, pulling down yields. The spread between the 10-year Treasury note and the 3-month Treasury bill moved further into negative territory, dropping to its lowest since 2007. Such inversions of that measure of the yield curve are viewed as reliable recession indicator.

Which stocks are in focus?

Shares of Capri Holdings fell 6.8% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the parent of Michael Kors and Versace said that fiscal fourth-quarter profits fell from the year ago period, while issuing downbeat guidance .

DowDuPont shares could be in focus, after the materials and chemicals company said Wednesday that it expects to book noncash goodwill impairment charges of $800 million to $1.3 billion, following the 2017 merger of The Dow Chemical Company and E.I. du Pont de Nemours. The stock fell 0.8% before the bell Wednesday.

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) rose 4.5% in premarket action Wednesday, after the retailer topped first-quarter profit estimates , while raising guidance for the rest of the year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) stock tumbled 17.2% in premarket action, after the apparel retailer reported same-store sales growth that missed expectations, while issuing weak guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2019.

What are analysts saying?

"Risk aversion has been on the rise as investors grow increasingly concerned over the impact that the ongoing trade dispute is having on the global economy," said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, in a note. "Weakening macro data is heightening these concerns fueling fears of a global recession. An unresolved Brexit and rising tensions between Rome and the European Commission are adding to the gloomier outlook."

How are other markets trading?

Stock markets in Asia closed mostly lower Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index losing 0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite Index inching 0.2% higher. In Europe, stocks were trading markedly lower, as illustrated by the Stoxx Europe 600 index .

In commodities markets, crude oil tumbled 2.6% to $57.55 per barrel, while gold prices advanced. The U.S. dollar , meanwhile, edged higher against its rivals.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. 1.63% 25.01 Delayed Quote.24.74%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD -0.26% 38.89 Delayed Quote.2.56%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.61% 2909.91 End-of-day quote.16.50%
DICKS SPORTING GOODS INC -2.37% 35.78 Delayed Quote.14.68%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.93% 25347.77 Delayed Quote.8.66%
DOWDUPONT INC. -1.00% 30.77 Delayed Quote.-12.90%
HANG SENG -0.46% 27244.34 Real-time Quote.5.89%
NASDAQ 100 -0.31% 7278.375894 Delayed Quote.15.34%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.39% 7607.350732 Delayed Quote.15.10%
NIKKEI 225 -1.21% 21003.37 Real-time Quote.5.51%
S&P 500 -0.84% 2802.39 Delayed Quote.12.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:39aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Point Lower On Rising Trade Worries, Global Growth Concerns
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:01aTreasury Yields, Stocks Fall Further Amid Trade Jitters
DJ
07:51aWeak oil prices drag down TSX futures
RE
06:59aMARKET SNAPSHOT: How Stock-market Bulls Are Adjusting To The Reality Of A Messy U.S.-China Trade War
DJ
06:39aTreasury Yields, Stocks Fall Further Amid Trade Jitters
DJ
06:21aLONDON MARKETS: Investors Ditch London Markets For Bonds
DJ
06:18aTreasury Yields, Stocks Fall Further Amid Trade Jitters
DJ
06:15aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Slammed In Risk-off Trading
DJ
04:43aEUROPE : European shares tumble on China rare earth warning
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China ready to hit back at U.S. with rare earths - newspapers
2Canadian lawmakers fume after Facebook's Zuckerberg snubs invitation
3British and EU market watchdogs trade blows over market access after no-deal Brexit
4ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Rocket Internet Announced Q1 2019 Results for Rocket Internet & Selec..
5GOMSPACE GROUP AB : GOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its quarterly results for the first quart..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About