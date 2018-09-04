MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Point To Lower Open With Nafta In Focus

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch , Ryan Vlastelica

S&P 500 and Nasdaq are coming off five straight monthly gains

U.S. stock-index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Tuesday, with investors awaiting economic data and developments on trade to provide direction. Trade talks between the U.S. and Canada are expected to resume on Wednesday after failing to produce an agreement last week.

Investors are coming off a three-day weekend that saw most U.S. markets closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

Where are the major benchmarks trading?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 80 points, or 0.3%, at 25,909, S&P 500 index futures slipped 5 points to 2,897.50. Nasdaq-100 futures slid 21 points, or 0.3%, to 7,639.50.

On Friday , the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 22.10 points to 25,964.82, a fall of less than 0.1%, but finishing well off its low of the session.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index closed the day virtually flat, with a gain of less than a point to 2,901.52, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 21.17 points, or 0.3%, to close at 8,109.54, on the back of a rally for shares of Apple that took the tech giant to a record.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.7%, the S&P climbed by 0.9%, and the Nasdaq gained 2.1%. Looking at all of August, the Dow put on 2.2%, the S&P added 3%, and the Nasdaq climbed 5.7%.

Both the S&P and the Nasdaq notched their a fifth positive month in a row, while the Dow gained for two straight months.

What's driving the market?

Trade tensions were a key focus for investors to begin the holiday-abbreviated week, with the U.S. scheduled to restart tense negotiations with Canada that could lead to way to revising the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump threatened to leave Canada out of any new Nafta pact. The president of the country's largest group of labor unions said that Nafta won't work if it doesn't include Canada .

Those comments come after talks between the U.S. and its northern neighbor last week, were halted with no agreement before an unofficial White House deadline of Friday. The U.S. Trade Representative's office cited "progress" in talks that were "constructive" to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Need to Know:Forget the September stock slump and brace for the market's 'best 9-month stretch'

Trump sent a formal notice to congress stating that he still intends to sign a revised version of Nafta by late November but over the weekend he urged lawmakers not to prevent a bilateral deal between Mexico and the U.S. from moving forward without Canada.

Don't miss:Here's when midterm elections become an issue for the stock market

Which data are in focus?

Readings on manufacturing activity in the U.S. are slated for later in the morning, a final report from Markit on PMIs for August is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. Eastern, with the Institute for Supply Management's more closely watched manufacturing gauge slated for release at 10 a.m.

A report on construction spending for July also is due at 10 a.m., and reporters on vehicle sales expected throughout the trading session.

What are market analysts saying?

"Markets will continue to watch for additional trade news as usual," said Bill Stone, chief investment officer at Stone Investment Partners. "Last week started with the positive news of a bilateral Nafta trade deal with Mexico. The week ended without a deal with Canada, but negotiations will continue this week. The U.S. also indicated that tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods will begin this Thursday with China likely to retaliate in kind."

Which stocks are in focus

Transocean Ltd announced Tuesday an agreement to buy offshore drilling contractor Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (OCRG.NO) in a cash and stock deal valued at $2.7 billion, including debt. Shares of Transocean fell in premarket trading, while those for Ocean Rig rose.

Facebook fell 1% in premarket trading after MoffettNathanson downgraded the stock to neutral from buy.

Conn's climbed 7.3% before the bell after it reported second-quarter results that beat expectations .

Southwestern Energy climbed 4.8% in premarket trading after it announced a deal to sell its Fayetteville Shale E&P and related midstream gathering assets for $1.87 billion in cash to Flywheel Energy LLC.