MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Rise As U.S., Mexico Trade Tensions Cool

By Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

Stock futures rose Monday, hinting at a positive session for Wall Street later as investors moved into global equities after the U.S. dropped plans to impose tariffs on Mexico.

How are benchmarks performing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 106 points, or 0.4%, to 26,113, while S&P 500 futures added 10.1 points, or 0.4%, to 2,885. Nasdaq-100 climbed 27.5 points, or 0.4%, to 7,447.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.28 points, or 1%, to 25,983.94, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.1% to 2,873.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.7% to 7,742.1.

For the week, the Dow gained 4.7%, the S&P 500 returned 4.4%-- its best since late November -- while the Nasdaq climbed 3.9%, the biggest weekly gain Dec. 28, according to FactSet data.

What's driving the market?

Late Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico after reaching a deal with that country over stemming the flow of illegal immigration. But he warned Mexico in a series of tweets on Sunday that if cooperation should fail, "we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of tariffs."

As global equities rose, the Mexican peso moved up 2% against the dollar to 19.201.

Meanwhile, Group of 20 finance leaders on Sunday vowed to protect global growth from disruptions such as trade tensions .

But trade troubles between the U.S. and China appeared to be simmering away. Beijing cautioned global technology companies in a meeting last week that complying with a ban on Huawei Technologies would mean sector-wide complications, Reuters reported (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-tech/china-calls-in-foreign-tech-firms-after-huawei-sales-ban-sources-idUSKCN1TA09G). Data Monday showed that China export growth saw a small rebound in May, though imports fell sharply .

Opinion: America's attempt to 'get tough' with China could accelerate our own relative decline

Stocks rallied Friday after much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in May appeared to strengthen the case for U.S. interest rate cuts this year. There is no data in the calendar for Monday, while the Federal Reserve is in a quiet period ahead of the June 18-19 interest-rate committee meeting.

What stocks are in focus?

United Technologies announced an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon, a move that would create he world's second-largest aerospace-and-defense company by sales. Shares of United Technologies rose 6.7% in premarket trade, while Raython shares were up 7.6%.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 6 percentage points to 2.143%, rebounding from a 21-month low of 2.085% on Friday . Debt prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Asian stocks finished mostly higher , with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 1.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index up 2.2%. IN Europe, stocks were mostly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.4%

Crude oil was modestly higher, while the price of gold dropped 1% to $1,331.60 an ounce, as the U.S. dollar rose 0.3%, relative to its peers.