MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Rise As U.S., Mexico Trade Tensions Cool

By Chris Matthews and Barbara Kollmeyer, MarketWatch

President Trump lifted the threat of Mexican tariffs, for now

Stock futures rose Monday, hinting at a positive session for Wall Street later as investors moved into global equities after the U.S. dropped plans to impose tariffs on Mexico.

How are benchmarks performing?

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 132 points, or 0.5%, to 26,140, while S&P 500 futures added 13.1 points, or 0.5%, to 2,888. Nasdaq-100 climbed 43.5 points, or 0.6%, to 7,463.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.28 points, or 1%, to 25,983.94, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.1% to 2,873.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.7% to 7,742.1.

For the week, the Dow gained 4.7%, the S&P 500 returned 4.4%-- its best since late November -- while the Nasdaq climbed 3.9%, the biggest weekly gain Dec. 28, according to FactSet data.

What's driving the market?

Late Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico after reaching a deal with that country over stemming the flow of illegal immigration. But he warned Mexico in a series of tweets on Sunday that if cooperation should fail, "we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of tariffs."

As global equities rose, the Mexican peso moved up 2% against the dollar to 19.201.

Meanwhile, Group of 20 finance leaders on Sunday vowed to protect global growth from disruptions such as trade tensions . During a sideline meeting, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had a "candid" and "constructive" talk with People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang, the secretary tweeted Sunday (During%20a%20sideline%20meeting%20at%20the%20G-20,%20U.S.%20Treasury%20Secretary%20Steven%20Mnuchin%20had%20a%20%e2%80%9ccandid%e2%80%9d%20and%20%e2%80%9cconstructive%e2%80%9d%20talk%20with%20People%e2%80%99s%20Bank%20of%20China%20Governor%20Yi%20Gang,%20the%20secretary%20tweeted%20Sunday).

But trade troubles between the U.S. and China appeared to be simmering away. Beijing cautioned global technology companies in a meeting last week that complying with a ban on Huawei Technologies would mean sector-wide complications, Reuters reported (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-tech/china-calls-in-foreign-tech-firms-after-huawei-sales-ban-sources-idUSKCN1TA09G). Data Monday showed that China export growth saw a small rebound in May, though imports fell sharply .

Opinion: America's attempt to 'get tough' with China could accelerate our own relative decline

Stocks rallied Friday after much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in May appeared to strengthen the case for U.S. interest rate cuts this year. There is no economic data in the calendar for Monday, while the Federal Reserve is in its quiet period ahead of the June 18-19 interest-rate committee meeting.

What stocks are in focus?

United Technologies announced an all-stock deal to merge with defense contractor Raytheon, a move that would create he world's second-largest aerospace-and-defense company by sales. Shares of United Technologies rose 6.7% in premarket trade, while Raython shares were up 7.6%.

Shares of Tableau Software rallied 33.9% in premarket trade Monday, after the company said that it agreed to be bought by Salesforce in an all stock deal that valued Tableau shares at $15.7 billion, or $177.88 each, a 42% premium to Friday's close. Salesforce stock fell 4.5% before the bell.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) said Monday that it would buy privately held pharmaceutical company Tilos Therapeutics in a deal that could be worth as much as $773 million. Shares of the drugmaker rose 0.9% before the bell.

Shares of Tilray rose 17.9% in premarket action, after the Canada-based cannabis company announced an agreement that extends the lock up, and provide for the orderly sale, of the 75 million shares, or 77% of the Tilray shares outstanding, held by its largest shareholder, Privateer Holdings.

Automaker's Ford Motor Co. (F) rose 1.5% and General Motors advanced 1.9% before the bell Monday, after the avoidance of new tariffs on Mexican imports. The U.S. auto industry relies heavily on a cross-boarder supply chain that would have been hit particularly hard by new duties on Mexican imports.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose 6 basis points to 2.137%, rebounding from a 21-month low of 2.085% on Friday .

Asian stocks finished mostly higher , with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 1.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index up 2.2%. In Europe, stocks were mostly higher, with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.2%

Crude oil was modestly higher , while the price of gold dropped 1% to $1,331.60 an ounce, as the U.S. dollar rose 0.3%, relative to its peers.