MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Struggle For Direction With Nafta In Focus

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq are coming off five straight monthly gains

U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Tuesday, with investors awaiting the latest economic data and developments on trade to provide impetus for equity gains. Refreshed trade talks between the U.S. and Canada to resolve trade differences are expected to resume on Wednesday.

Investors are coming off a three-day weekend, as most markets in the U.S. were closed in observance of Labor day on Monday.

Where are the major benchmarks trading?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 40 points, or 0.2%, at 25,949, those for the S&P 500 index traded flat at 2,902.50. Futures for the Nasdaq-100 climbed 2.50 points, or less than 0.1%, at 7,663.75.

On Friday , the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 22.10 points to 25,964.82, a fall of less than 0.1%, but finishing well off its low of the session.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index closed the day virtually flat, with a gain of less than a point to 2,901.52, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 21.17 points, or 0.3%, to close at 8,109.54, on the back of a rally for shares of Apple that took the tech giant to a record.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.7%, the S&P climbed by 0.9%, and the Nasdaq gained 2.1%. Looking at all of August, the Dow put on 2.2%, the S&P added 3%, and the Nasdaq climbed 5.7%.

Both the S&P and the Nasdaq notched their a fifth positive month in a row, while the Dow gained for two straight months.

What's driving the market?

Trade tensions were a key focus for investors to begin the holiday-abbreviated week, with the U.S. scheduled to restart tense negotiations with Canada that could lead to way to revising the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump threatened to leave Canada out of any new Nafta pact. The president of the country's largest group of labor unions said that Nafta won't work if it doesn't include Canada .

Those comments come after talks between the U.S. and its northern neighbor last week, were halted with no agreement before an unofficial White House deadline of Friday. The U.S. Trade Representative's office cited "progress" in talks that were "constructive" to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Trump sent a formal notice to congress stating that he still intends to sign a revised version of Nafta by late November but over the weekend he urged lawmakers not to prevent a bilateral deal between Mexico and the U.S. from moving forward without Canada.

Don't miss:Midterm elections usually give stocks pause in September, but pave way for later gains

Which data are in focus?

Readings on manufacturing activity in the U.S. are slated for later in the morning, a final report from Markit on PMIs for August is scheduled at 9:45 a.m. Eastern, with the ISM manufacturing slated to be released at 10 a.m.

A report on construction spending for July also is due at 10 a.m., and reporters on vehicle sales expected throughout the trading session.

Which stocks are in focus

Transocean Ltd announced Tuesday an agreement to buy offshore drilling contractor Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (OCRG.NO) in a cash and stock deal valued at $2.7 billion, including debt. Shares of Transocean fell in premarket trading, while those for Ocean Rig rose.