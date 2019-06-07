MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Index Futures Pare Gains After Weaker-than-expect Jobs Report

By Chris Matthews and Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

All eyes on the nonfarm-payrolls report

U.S. stock-index futures pared gains Friday morning, following a weaker-than-expected jobs report that adds fuel to fears that the U.S. economy is slowing amid weak global growth and rising trade tensions between the U.S. and trade partners, including China and Mexico.

How did the benchmarks perform?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 4 points, , at 25,752, while those for the S&P 500 index gained 2.5 points, or 0.1%, at 2,848.2, and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 10 points to 7,292.75, a gain of 0.2%.

On Thursday , the Dow rose 181.10 points, or 0.7%, at 25,720.66, representing its longest string of gains since March 18, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index , meanwhile, rose 17.34 points, or 0.6% to 2,843.49, while the Nasdaq Composite Index added 40.08 points, or 0.5%, to reach 7,615.55.

For the week, the Dow is set to gain 3.7%, which would be the best weekly gain since the period ended Nov. 30, according to FactSet data as of Thursday's close. The S&P 500 looks likely to return 3.3 % for the week, which would also represent its best such gain since November, while the Nasdaq was set for a weekly climb of 2.2%, its best weekly gain since March.

What's driving the market?

The U.S. economy added 75,000 new jobs in May, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, the Labor Department said Friday, below the 185,000 estimated by economists, per a MarketWatch poll. Estimated job gains for both March and April were revised down by a total 75,000, and the three-month moving average of monthly job gains has fallen from 245,000 in January to 151,000 today.

The jobs report follows the smallest increase in private-sector employment in nine years, according to payment processor ADP on Wednesday, which showed that the private sector added 27,000 nonfarm jobs in May, representing the weakest growth since March 2010.

While stock index-futures sold off on the news, markets could be entering a period in which bad economic news is good for stock markets, analysts said, as it would increase the chances that the Federal Reserve would move to lower interest rates in the coming months.

Wall Street is increasingly anticipating a reduction of borrowing costs by the Federal Reserve to combat sluggish inflation and the aftershocks of intensifying trade wars between the U.S. and counterparts, including Mexico and China. The market is placing a 25% chance of a rate cut at the Fed's coming policy-setting meeting June 18-19, according to CME Group data.

On the trade front, several news (https://www.wsj.com/articles/trump-pressures-mexico-as-second-day-of-border-talks-begin-11559826586?mod=hp_lead_pos3)reports (https://www.nytimes.com/2019/06/06/us/politics/trump-mexico.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage) suggested the U.S. and Mexico made progress Thursday on a deal that would have Mexico agree to steps to stop the flow of migrants from Central America to the United States, in return for the U.S. declining to impose tariffs on Mexican imports.

Mexico has also emphasized the need for more U.S. economic aid to potentially subsidize Mexican interdiction efforts, and to support economic development in migrants' home countries. It remains to be seen, however, whether a deal can be reached in time to avoid the imposition of a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, set to go into effect Monday. Talks are set to resume Friday.

There is less reason for optimism that the U.S.-China trade dispute will be resolved any time soon, with no new scheduled talks between the two powers. Early Friday, the Governor of the People's Bank of China told Bloomberg (https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-06-07/china-has-lots-of-policy-room-if-trade-war-worsens-yi-gang-says) that the central bank has "tremendous" room to use monetary policy to stimulate the Chinese economy, should the Sino-American trade spat worsen.

What other data are ahead?

A report on wholesale inventories is due at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, while a report on consumer credit growth will be released at 3 p.m.

What are the analysts saying?

"Stock indices were headed for weekly gains as expectations that the US Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world would soon cut interest rates to counter the damaging impact of rising trade tensions lifted sentiment," wrote Raffi Boyadjian, senior investment analyst at XM. "Traders were also hopeful that US and Mexican officials will be able to resolve the issue of illegal migration across the two countries' border."

"All eyes will now be on the nonfarm payrolls report for May," he added. "Any weakness in the jobs numbers will likely fuel bets of a rate cut in the coming months."

Which stocks are in focus?

Barnes & Noble Inc. (BKS) shares could be in focus Friday, after a report in the Wall Street Journal (https://www.wsj.com/articles/elliott-management-is-lead-bidder-in-auction-of-barnes-noble-11559843348) indicated the bookseller is nearing a deal to be bought by hedge fund Elliot Management Corp. The stock rose 9.9% in premarket trade.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. were up 15.8% in off-hours trade, after the firm announced better-than-expected earnings Thursday evening.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note retreated nearly .06% to 2.064%.

Asian stocks closed higher Friday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 0.5% and South Korea's Kopsi advancing 0.2%. Markets in China were closed for a holiday. In Europe, stocks were on the rise, with the Stoxx Europe 600 adding 0.8%.

Crude oil was on the rise for the second-straight session, while the price of edged lower. The U.S. dollar was virtually unchanged.