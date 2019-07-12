Log in
MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Aims For Another Round Of Records As Bulls Bank On Fed Rate Cut

07/12/2019 | 08:54am EDT

By Chris Matthews and William Watts, MarketWatch

Dow finished above 27,000 milestone Thursday

Stock-index futures indicate Wall Street will attempt to push further into record territory Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in two days of congressional testimony bolstered investor expectations for an interest-rate cut at the end of the month.

How are the major benchmarks performing?

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90 points, or 0.3%, to 27,166, while those for the S&P 500 gained 7.35 points, or 0.2%, to 3,011.25. Nasdaq-100 futures were 17.25 points higher at 7,936.75, a gain of 0.2%.

The Dow on Thursday rose 227.88 points, or 0.8%, to 27,088.08, marking its first close above 27,000. The S&P 500 also pushed back into record territory, advancing 6.84 points, or 0.2%, to end at 2,999.91. The Nasdaq Composite , which scored a record close on Wednesday, pulled back, ending 6.49 points lower Thursday at 8,196.04, a loss of 0.1%.

What's driving the market?

Powell, in Thursday testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, said the U.S. economy is in a "very good place" but had only partly recovered from a "confidence shock" it suffered in May due to the U.S.- China trade war. Powell's comments on Thursday, and his appearance before a House panel on Wednesday, were seen affirming expectations the Fed will move at its July 30-31 meeting to cut its fed-funds rate by at least a quarter point and to potentially deliver further cuts before year-end.

Powell's "downbeat tone when reflecting on the economic outlook and inflation combined with his complete lack of desire to correct market expectations, despite a cut being 100% priced in this month, gave investors exactly what they wanted," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a note.

Trade data from China, meanwhile, showed the country's exports fell last month as external demand softened, while imports showed an even more substantial drop. News reports also noted a widening of China's trade surplus (https://www.euronews.com/2019/07/12/china-june-trade-surplus-with-us-rises-to-29-point-92-billion) with the U.S. to $29.92 billion from $26.9 billion in May.

Factory output across the eurozone rose sharply in May , which economists said may be a sign the region's manufacturing sector is stabilizing after a long slowdown.

Wholesale prices rose 0.1% in June, versus expectations of a 0.1% decline, according to a MarketWatch poll of economists. Year-over-year, wholesale prices rose 2.1% in June, down from 2.3% in May.

Earnings season gets under way in earnest next week, with a slew of big banks set to kick off the festivities.

Which stocks are in focus?

Illumina updated its second-quarter guidance Thursday after the close, saying it expects revenue to be $50 million lower than previously thought and below analyst forecasts. Shares in the genetics company slumped 14.4% in off-hours trade.

Shares of Milacron Holdings Corp surged 20.6%, after the plastics manufacturer and Hillenbrand announced that Hillenbrand would acquire the firm in a $2 billion cash and stock deal, which valued Milacron at a 33.5% premium to Thursday's closing price.

Accenture said late Thursday that its board had named Julie Sweet the company's new chief executive officer, and that David Rowland, interim chief executive officer, has been appointed executive chairman. Shares were flat in premarket action.

How are other markets trading?

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was rising for the fourth straight day, up nearly one basis point to 2.131%.

In Asia, stocks closed higher Wednesday, with the China CSI 300 adding 0.6%, Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advancing 0.1%. European shares were also higher, as shown by the 0.2% rise in the Stoxx Europe 600 .

In commodities markets, crude oil prices were edging higher, while gold . ticked lower. The U.S. dollar was trading flat.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACCENTURE 1.54% 194.67 Delayed Quote.38.05%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.85% 27088.08 Delayed Quote.16.12%
HANG SENG 0.16% 28471.72 Real-time Quote.9.98%
HILLENBRAND, INC. -0.94% 38.87 Delayed Quote.2.48%
ILLUMINA -2.43% 363.66 Delayed Quote.21.25%
MILACRON HOLDINGS CORP -2.80% 13.53 Delayed Quote.13.79%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7896.775789 Delayed Quote.24.86%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.08% 8196.043214 Delayed Quote.22.70%
NIKKEI 225 0.20% 21685.9 Real-time Quote.7.59%
S&P 500 0.23% 2999.91 Delayed Quote.19.40%
