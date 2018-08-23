MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Fights For Altitude As Technology Stocks Rally After Alibaba Results

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch , Ryan Vlastelica

Alibaba quarterly revenue came in below expectations, but shares jump

U.S. stock indexes early Thursday gathered some altitude after a lackluster open, with shares of technology and internet-related companies helping to deliver a lift to overall market. Wall Street also followed a gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyo., with Federal Reserve Chairman serving as a feature speaker on Friday.

Where are the main benchmarks trading?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by about 20 points, or 0.2%, at 25,754, or a gain of less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 index traded 6 points, or 0.2% higher, at 2,868, about 4 points shy of its all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced by 34 points to 7,922, a gain of 0.4%.

For the week, the Dow is on track to rise by 0.3%, the S&P 500 is set for a return of 0.6%, while the Nasdaq is set to climb 1.1%.

By one measure, Wednesday represented the day that Wall Street's bull market became the longest in history .

What's driving markets?

The Fed minutes indicated broad-based support for another interest-rate hike in September , with many officials stating that as long as economic data remain strong, "it would likely soon be appropriate to take another step in removing policy accommodation." However, they also suggested that any tightening will have to pause if the U.S. trade tensions with partners continue to escalate.

Investors will get another clue into the central bank's thinking on policy when Chairman Jerome Powell gives a speech at the Fed's annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Although the speech is unlikely to deviate significantly in tone or message from the minutes, it could provide more clarity into what Powell sees as the biggest potential trouble spots facing the economy going forward.

Read more:Here's how Jackson Hole could impact the dollar, bonds and emerging markets

Market participants will also be weighing the fallout to recent legal issues surrounding President Trump. On Tuesday, Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort late Tuesday was found guilty on eight charges including tax fraud, and the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen said he violated campaign-finance law at President Donald Trump's direction.

The issues have accelerated whispers about impeachment, and Trump on Thursday said that the stock market would crash in such a scenario . So far, however, there has been little to no equity impact from the political turbulence.

On the data front, initial jobless claim s, a tracker of sorts for layoffs in the U.S., fell slightly in mid-August and hovered near a 49-year low.

New claims declined by 2,000 to 210,000 in the seven days from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18. Economists polled by MarketWatch had forecast a 215,000 reading.

Check out: Fund managers back away from Amazon as they cut FANG exposure

What are market analysts saying?

"Yesterday's statement from the Fed had little impact on stocks as it signaled no change to its pace of monetary tightening," said Pierre Veyret, a technical analyst at ActivTrades.

What stocks are in focus?

Alibaba Group Holding rose 3.6% after it reported first-quarter revenue growth of 61% , although this was below expectations.

L Brands fell by 11% as the parent of Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and other brands, late Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings above expectations but cut its profit outlook for the year .

Children's Place Inc. (PLCE) shares fell by 2% even after it reported second-quarter earnings that blew past estimates .