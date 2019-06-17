Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Gains As Social Media, Entertainment Shares Lead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/17/2019 | 01:33pm EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC 57.06% 46.485 Delayed Quote.107.65%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.20% 354.7352 Delayed Quote.7.65%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 4.53% 39.2 Delayed Quote.50.34%
FACEBOOK 3.26% 187.23 Delayed Quote.38.32%
NETFLIX 3.18% 350.803 Delayed Quote.26.93%
PFIZER -0.26% 42.67 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
S&P 500 0.27% 2894.84 Delayed Quote.15.16%
SOTHEBYS 58.21% 55.91 Delayed Quote.-10.95%
T-MOBILE US 0.47% 75.25 Delayed Quote.17.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:44pMARKET SNAPSHOT: The Fed May Break A Lot Of Stock-market Investors' Hearts This Week
DJ
01:33pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Gains As Social Media, Entertainment Shares Lead
DJ
01:21pGlobal stocks, yields steady with Fed, central bank meetings on tap
RE
01:19pStocks, yields steady with Fed, central bank meetings on tap
RE
12:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb Ahead of Central Bank Meetings
DJ
12:39pEUROPE : European stocks edge lower, Lufthansa drags after profit warning
RE
12:22pReal-Estate Stocks Rise To New Highs
DJ
12:16pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks support FTSE 100 even as airlines hit by Lufthansa warning
RE
11:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Tick Higher Ahead of Central Bank Meetings
DJ
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Positive flows for US Utilities Stocks
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET : Lufthansa profit warning spooks European airline sector
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : New blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
3WTI : Oil's Slide Highlights Global-Growth Fears
4OCI NV : OCI : N.V. and ADNOC to form Joint Venture, Creating New Global Nitrogen Fertilizer Leader
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Strategic review conclusions & indebtedness update ●

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About