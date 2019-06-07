MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Poised To Rise Ahead Of Friday Jobs Report

By Mark DeCambre, MarketWatch

All eyes on the nonfarm-payrolls report

U.S. stock-index futures rose Friday morning, extending a string of gains, ahead of a closely watched job report that could help to offer clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary-policy path.

How did the benchmarks perform?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 78 points, or 0.3%, at 25,823, those for the S&P 500 index were gaining 9.05 points, or 0.3%, at 2,854.75, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 32.50 points to 7,314.75, a gain of 0.5%.

On Thursday , the Dow rose 181.10 points, or 0.7%, at 25,720.66, representing its longest string of gains since March 18, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index , meanwhile, rose 17.34 points, or 0.6% to 2,843.49, while the Nasdaq Composite Index added 40.08 points, or 0.5%, to reach 7,615.55.

For the week, the Dow is set to gain 3.7%, which would be the best weekly gain since the period ended Nov. 30, according to FactSet data as of Thursday's close. The S&P 500 is set for a weekly return of 3.3%, which would also represent its best such gain since November, while the Nasdaq was set for a weekly climb of 2.2%, its best weekly gain since March.

What's driving the market?

The U.S. nonfarm payroll report due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time could help to determine if trade tensions are beginning to seep into the domestic economy and setting the stage for recession.

The economy likely added 185,000 new jobs in May, keeping the U.S. unemployment rate at nearly 50-year low of 3.6%, according to economists polled by MarketWatch.

The coming jobs report follows the smallest increase in private-sector employment in nine years, according to payment processor ADP, which showed on Wednesday that the private sector added 27,000 nonfarm jobs in May, representing the weakest growth since March 2010.

Although the ADP data aren't always a reliable guide to the government's monthly employment report, a big drop-off in hiring, could rattle market sentiment.

Wall Street is increasingly anticipating a reduction of borrowing costs by the Federal Reserve to combat sluggish inflation and the aftershocks of intensifying trade wars between the U.S. and counterparts, including Mexico and China.

The market is in placing 25% chance of a rate cut at the Fed's coming policy-setting meeting June 18-19, according to CME Group data.